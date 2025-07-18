Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff

Driver flips after getting honked at: One man shot, baby narrowly misses mayhem

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
76 2 minutes read
Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A hot-headed songthaew driver lost the plot during a road rage bust-up in Chumphon, pulling out a gun and blasting two men in broad daylight after a row over right of way.

The chaos erupted at around 3pm yesterday, July 17, just 300 metres from Chumphon City Hall, when a red public taxi pickup suddenly cut in front of a white Toyota Fortuner at the Clock Tower Intersection.

After the Fortuner’s driver honked, the pickup slammed on the brakes, sparking a minor collision and an explosive street fight.

Kanyaphat Ratipatchasiri, who was in the back seat with her baby granddaughter, described the bust up.

“The pickup swerved in front of us, then suddenly braked. We hit him, and the driver got out shouting. Then they were fighting right in the road.”

Her colleague, 31 year old Suriya, who was driving, stepped out and began arguing with the pickup driver, now identified as 38 year old Chanarong.

Things turned violent as fists flew, and then Chanarong pulled a .22-calibre handgun and opened fire.

Related Articles

Suriya was shot in the left arm. Another man, 49 year old Kriangsak, who had stepped out to help, was also targeted but escaped serious injury.

After firing three rounds, Chanarong fled in his pickup but not before Kriangsak snapped a photo of his yellow taxi plate and reported it to police.

Police quickly traced the vehicle to a local songthaew route operating between Chumphon Fishing Pier and Pak Nam Market.

Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff | News by Thaiger Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff | News by Thaiger

Officers followed CCTV footage to track the suspect to a house in Hat Sai Ri, where he was hiding at a friend’s place.

Inside, they found the pickup and the handgun, still loaded with six bullets and three already fired, KhaoSod reported.

Back at the station, Chanarong came clean.

“I didn’t know the guy. I was just driving normally when he honked at me. I braked, and suddenly he was out of the car and attacking me.”

He claimed Suriya and another man punched and kicked him, forcing him to run to a nearby petrol station.

“I was scared for my wife and child, who were still in the car. So I took out my uncle’s gun and fired one shot into the ground, then two more at his legs.”

Police weren’t convinced by the tale of self-defence. Chanarong now faces a string of serious charges, including:

  • Attempted murder

  • Possession of a firearm without a licence

  • Carrying a weapon in public without proper cause

  • Firing a gun in a public place without justification

Suriya was taken to Chumphon Khet Udomsak Hospital and is in stable condition.

The terrifying incident, which unfolded with a child just metres away, sparked fresh concerns about gun violence and street justice on Thai roads.

As one officer put it: “All it took was a horn, and he pulled the trigger.”

Latest Thailand News
Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake Phuket News

Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake

1 minute ago
Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff Thailand News

Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff

17 minutes ago
Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event Thailand News

Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event

29 minutes ago
Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs Pattaya News

Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs

39 minutes ago
Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze Bangkok News

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze

52 minutes ago
Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand Business News

Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand

59 minutes ago
Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip Bangkok News

Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip

1 hour ago
Heavy rainfall and strong winds sweep Thailand amidst storm Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and strong winds sweep Thailand amidst storm

1 hour ago
Failed escape: Korean, Chinese fugitives busted in Pattaya swoop Pattaya News

Failed escape: Korean, Chinese fugitives busted in Pattaya swoop

2 hours ago
Thailand booms as Hat Yai steals budget travel spotlight Thailand News

Thailand booms as Hat Yai steals budget travel spotlight

17 hours ago
Thai man missing after bamboo hunt in Khon Kaen forest Thailand News

Thai man missing after bamboo hunt in Khon Kaen forest

17 hours ago
South Korean influencer goes viral with &#8216;kappa haircut&#8217; in Pattaya Pattaya News

South Korean influencer goes viral with ‘kappa haircut’ in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Thailand pushes China to fast-track fruit and rice exports Thailand News

Thailand pushes China to fast-track fruit and rice exports

17 hours ago
Thailand boosts ornamental fish exports with new strategies and logistics Thailand News

Thailand boosts ornamental fish exports with new strategies and logistics

17 hours ago
Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti Pattaya News

Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti

17 hours ago
NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht Thailand News

NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht

18 hours ago
Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source Pattaya News

Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source

18 hours ago
Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find Hua Hin News

Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find

18 hours ago
Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge Phuket News

Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge

18 hours ago
Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push Pattaya News

Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push

18 hours ago
Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges Business News

Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges

18 hours ago
Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade Phuket News

Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade

18 hours ago
Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client&#8217;s pimple bursts Thailand News

Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client’s pimple bursts

18 hours ago
Thai drug traffickers arrested in Myanmar, bounty 2.5 million baht Crime News

Thai drug traffickers arrested in Myanmar, bounty 2.5 million baht

19 hours ago
Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind Thailand News

Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
76 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x