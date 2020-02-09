Rare leatherback turtle lays eggs in Phuket’s Mai Khao | The Thaiger

Environment
Rare leatherback turtle lays eggs in Phuket’s Mai Khao
Officials of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and army personnel rushed to build a fence at Mai Khao Beach on Friday after learning from a village headman that a leatherback sea turtle laid eggs there. The area is located in the Sirinart Marine National Park, one kilometre north of Phuket’s airport.
Officials built the fence and posted army guards to protect the eggs. It’s the third nest of leatherback eggs to be found on the island.
Three weeks ago, officials at a national park in the southern province of Phang Nga were thrilled when the first baby turtle hatched there. The little leatherback emerged from its nest onto the beach at 6.20am and was taken to a nursery to be nurtured before being released into the sea. Park officials are keeping a close watch on that nest, hoping for more turtles to hatch.
A total of 104 leatherback turtle eggs were found at the Phang Nga nest, outside the territory of the national park on November 17. Eighty-five were found to be viable and taken to another nest inside the park.
In March of last year 40 leatherback hatchlings emerged from their shells and headed out to the Andaman Sea off Phang Nga beach. They hatched in one of three nests found there. Its was first time in five years that turtles had returned to lay eggs there.
Leatherbacks are the largest sea turtle specie. They’re named for their shells, which are softer than those of most other turtles. They’re also one of the most migratory species, and sometimes cross both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. While not officially endangered, they are classed as a “vulnerable’ specie and their population is declining.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
PM to launch “Green City” intiative
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) will officially launch the “Green City Initiative by MOAC” campaign at Siam Paragon Shopping Complex in downtown Bangkok today. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the official opening ceremony, which will include distribution of seedlings of six plants known to be effective in absorbing pollution. The goal is to tackle air pollution caused by high levels of PM 2.5 particles.
Those who registered online via www.green-city.online between February 4 and yesterday can collect up to five seedlings each to plant at their homes and help create green areas across Bangkok.
The campaign, jointly organized by the MOAC, the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the private sector, will soon be introduced in various upcountry provinces with high levels of PM2.5 dust particles.
The six plants – Creeping Daisy, Regel Medallion, Spider Plant, Iris Lace Fern, Coat Buttons, and Creeping Fig – were chosen by the NRCT due to their ability to absorb pollution and dust through stomata, small pores in plant tissue that can be opened or closed to regulate gas exchange.
The MOAC says the plants should be grown outside houses and offices as well as in roadside planters and public parks to reduce dust and pollution. Farmers are encouraged to grow seedlings for sale.
SOURCE: Thailand TodayKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project
A court has ruled that Bangkok City Hall’s project to build a promenade along both sides of the Chao Phraya River is illegal, and on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of works.
The Administrative Court ruled that the 14 billion baht project, which comprises two elevated walkways complete with a bicycle lane running for 57 kilometres along both sides of the river, does not qualify as a “river pier” in accordance with the Navigation Act.
Instead, the court ruled, the promenade falls under the Building Control Act, which requires City Hall to submit blueprints of the project and environmental impact studies before development work commences. Since this was not done, all work on the project is suspended until further orders from the court.
Activist group Friends of the River took the case to the court seeking to have the project scrapped, accusing City Hall of rushing the development without a study of its environmental and social impacts.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Drought disasters plague the nation
Between October 17 and yesterday, drought disasters were declared in 116 districts across Thailand, legally obliging the government to provide assistance, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports. The disasters were in 20 provinces – Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Chachoengsao.
The DDPM’s command centre has instructed every province to use all possible means to prevent and respond to severe drought, including water survey and water-consumption management.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns
Thai soldier killed by security forces after 17 hour shooting rampage – 26 others killed
Rare leatherback turtle lays eggs in Phuket’s Mai Khao
Soldiers seize 100 kilograms of crystal meth in Chiang Mai
PM to launch “Green City” intiative
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news
Seven more coronavirus cases found in Thailand
Gunman killed in Korat shopping centre – 25 dead, more than 40 injured
UPDATE: Makha Bucha Day massacre – 25 killed, 31 injured
UPDATE: Elite forces storm Terminal 21, gunman holding hostages – VIDEO
UPDATE: Thai army shooter shot his commander before going on Korat rampage
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project
Not much of an apology – Thai Health Minister’s non-apology
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
- Thai Life1 day ago
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Cruise ships save the day in Koh Samui
- Crime20 hours ago
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Politics3 days ago
Thailand’s plastics industry wants the government’s help to keep afloat
- Crime3 days ago
Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out