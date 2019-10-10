Connect with us

Crime

Phuket drug dealer arrested in Chalong with half a kilo of ice

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago 

on

PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News

A 35 year old Phuket man, Suwat Kaewtaworn, is currently in custody after being arrested yesterday with 521 grams (half a kilogram) of crystal methamphetamine.

Suwat was arrested in front of a pharmacy on Chao Fah West Road in Chalong. Police found three bags of crystal methamphetamine (ice), two of them weighing 10 grams each and another one weighting one gram. They were hidden in a box of child fever syrup medication, among tools, which were placed on the floor of Suwat’s rented room.

Also, the police found more five bags of crystal methamphetamine, weighting 100 grams each, hidden inside a plastic box inside the refrigerator in his room. Suwat was charged for possessing and dealing drugs, was taken to the Chalong police station and awaiting prosecution.

SOURCE: Phuket Hot News

Bangkok

Thief gets away with 50 phones and gold in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

PHTOTS: INN News

A thief has snatched over 50 smartphones and 76 grams of gold at a phone shop in Bangkok.

The incident happened yesterday.

INN News reports that the store is off, Bang Kradi Road, south-west of the city centre. The store is part of a small retail complex but there was no one near the store when the thief broke in. When police arrived they found a 50 x 50 centimetre hole on the roof.

The thief had lifted the roof tiles just enough to get access to the store. He then cut a hole in the ceiling and jumped into the phone shop below. Security cameras caught the thief wearing a long white shirt and shorts. At first, he was walking in front of the store before disappearing onto the roof. The security camera inside the phone shop then captured him jumping from the ceiling of the store.

Sam Dam Police say they found evidence they believe will lead them to the person involved. They are working towards arresting the man and collecting more evidence.

The owner, Theerapong Kokkaew, believes that the thief is a customer or a local in the area. The thief moved all the phones outside and placed them along a wall of the shop. He then returned twice on a bicycle to take the items to where he came from. The thief was fully aware of the shops opening hours and the owner’s movements. Theerapong has been running the phone shop for 2 years without any previous security issues.

The thief managed to steal at least 50 phones – Huawei, Samsung, Vivo, and others. Together with the gold, the damages are valued over 300,000 baht.

Other sellers in the area reported that villagers have been losing their bicycles and that the thief might be the same person.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News

Crime

Thai woman nabbed outside Pattaya school on human trafficking charges

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Naew Na

Naew Na reports that a 31 year old Thai woman has been arrested outside a Pattaya school over human trafficking charges.

The arrest was a joint operation by Chonburi immigration and the Pattaya Tourist police. The arrest warrant was issued back in December 2016 on 31 year old Rawipha Takunphon.

The warrant relates to enticing children over 15 (but not yet 18) to enter the sex trade.

The school was in Bang Lamung, Nong Prue but the name of the school has not been mentioned in the report. The woman’s alleged activities at the school gates were not explained by the police or officials.

SOURCE: Naew Na | ThaiVisa

Crime

Thai barber and girlfriend arrested for selling marijuana on Facebook

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

A couple have been arrested in Samut Prakan, central Thailand, for selling drugs online.

Boonchu, a 20 year old barber, and his 19 year old girlfriend, Sukanya, were arrested in a police sting operation, after social media users reported someone posting comments on Facebook that advertised marijuana for sale.

Photo: INN News

Once they had identified the Facebook user and his location, police ordered 2,000 baht worth of marijuana, providing a shipping address in neighbouring Samut Sakhon province.

The order required payment to Sukanya’s bank account, who then took the shipment to the local post office. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, who used his ID to send the box, which contained 50 grams of marijuana.

The couple admitted the charges when arrested and will now prosecution.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Trending