Phuket drug dealer arrested in Chalong with half a kilo of ice | The Thaiger

PHTOTS: INN News

A thief has snatched over 50 smartphones and 76 grams of gold at a phone shop in Bangkok.

The incident happened yesterday.

INN News reports that the store is off, Bang Kradi Road, south-west of the city centre. The store is part of a small retail complex but there was no one near the store when the thief broke in. When police arrived they found a 50 x 50 centimetre hole on the roof.

The thief had lifted the roof tiles just enough to get access to the store. He then cut a hole in the ceiling and jumped into the phone shop below. Security cameras caught the thief wearing a long white shirt and shorts. At first, he was walking in front of the store before disappearing onto the roof. The security camera inside the phone shop then captured him jumping from the ceiling of the store.

Sam Dam Police say they found evidence they believe will lead them to the person involved. They are working towards arresting the man and collecting more evidence.

The owner, Theerapong Kokkaew, believes that the thief is a customer or a local in the area. The thief moved all the phones outside and placed them along a wall of the shop. He then returned twice on a bicycle to take the items to where he came from. The thief was fully aware of the shops opening hours and the owner’s movements. Theerapong has been running the phone shop for 2 years without any previous security issues.

The thief managed to steal at least 50 phones – Huawei, Samsung, Vivo, and others. Together with the gold, the damages are valued over 300,000 baht.

Other sellers in the area reported that villagers have been losing their bicycles and that the thief might be the same person.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News