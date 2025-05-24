Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

A woman’s attempt to buy crystal meth in Pattaya’s Jomtien area backfired spectacularly when she unknowingly tried to purchase the drug from an undercover police officer during a targeted drug crackdown.

Yesterday, May 23, officers from Pattaya City Police’s anti-drug unit, led by Deputy Inspector Prasit Boonprasit, were patrolling Jomtien Sois 2, 3, and 4 as part of a government drive to clear the community of drugs. The operation aimed to root out both users and dealers in the area.

As the team swept the neighbourhood, a woman in her 40s approached Deputy Inspector Prasit, oblivious to his true identity. She asked to buy “Ice,” the local slang for crystal methamphetamine.

When Prasit cheekily offered her a block of literal ice, the woman immediately clarified, “Not that kind! I want the crystal kind you can smoke!” She even signalled for him to lower his voice and reassured him, “It’s fine, it’s the ‘work-hard drug,’ no need to worry.”

Despite the arrival of backup officers, the woman persistently tried to seal the deal, frustrating the police team. It was only when the officers revealed themselves that she realised her grave mistake.

Visibly stunned, the woman was promptly arrested and taken for a drug test. Officers also nabbed a suspected dealer nearby and confiscated evidence to support ongoing investigations, reported The Pattaya News.

Both suspects are now in custody awaiting legal action, as officials continue their campaign against drug abuse in Pattaya.

“This operation sends a clear message that drug dealers and users will face serious consequences,” said Deputy Inspector Prasit. “We urge the public to stay away from these dangerous substances.”

In similar news, a tip-off from fed-up locals sparked a major meth bust in Pattaya, but chaos erupted when a suspect went on a rampage, claiming to be a cop’s son and causing panic.

On May 5, Pattaya City police, led by Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo and Deputy Inspector Anek Prasitboon, raided a notorious drug hotspot in Jomtien Soi 3. Undercover officers bought 0.20 grammes of Ice from 28 year old Sutee Petchamlerd. He was arrested immediately, with police seizing an additional 0.59 grammes of Ice and a meth pill.