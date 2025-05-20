Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport

An Australian man’s flight to freedom ended in handcuffs after he was caught trying to smuggle a staggering 22 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice,” aboard a plane bound for Melbourne.

The suspect, 28 year old Tran Huybao Khang, was arrested on Sunday, May 18, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport next to Thai Airways flight TG461. He was reportedly just steps away from boarding when customs officials swooped in.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, confirmed that Khang was detained after security flagged two pieces of luggage for further inspection. The airport’s advanced X-ray system had detected suspicious contents, triggering an automatic diversion of the bags to a manual inspection room.

“When officials opened the bags, they discovered large quantities of crystal meth concealed inside,” Kittipong said.

The seized drugs weighed a total of 22 kilogrammes and were estimated to have a street value of 6.6 million baht in Thailand. However, if they had made it to Australia, police believe the value could have skyrocketed to around 23 million baht.

Panthong Loikulnant, an advisor to the Customs Department, said the suspect is likely a drug mule hired by a narcotics network based overseas.

“He was probably paid to carry the drugs to Melbourne, where another group would have received the shipment.”

Investigations are now underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify any accomplices, both in Thailand and abroad. Police are also probing whether Khang has a history of involvement in drug trafficking or was lured into the job with promises of cash, reported Bangkok Post.

This high-stakes bust highlights the ongoing efforts by Thai officials to crack down on international drug smuggling through major transport hubs. Suvarnabhumi Airport has seen increased security measures in recent years, particularly targeting outbound flights to drug transit and destination countries.

In similar news, Thai Customs officials arrested a Brazilian couple for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth over 22 million baht. The arrest is part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking, with authorities handling 140 cases and seizing narcotics valued at around 800 million baht since October 1 last year.