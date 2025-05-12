Two men arrested in Phuket after high-speed meth pursuit

Suspects led police chase in Ratsada, caught with 65 grammes of crystal meth

Ryan Turner1 day ago
Two men arrested in Phuket after high-speed meth pursuit
Photo via Wichit Police/Phuket News

Two men were apprehended in Phuket following a high-speed pursuit with police, resulting in the confiscation of 65 grammes of crystal meth. The incident occurred previously at approximately 2.15pm on May 10, when officers from Phuket City Police Station responded to a report of a suspicious grey Toyota parked on Sri Suthat Road, Ratsada.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver accelerated away, ignoring police orders to stop. The police pursued the vehicle through Wichit and onto Sakdidet ‘new road’, during which the suspects were observed discarding a package from the truck.

The pursuit concluded in Soi Songkhun, Chalong, where officers managed to corner and arrest the suspects. The driver was identified as 28 year old Kitti, and the passenger as 27 year old Korn.

Officers in Phuket later retrieved the discarded package, which was found to contain around 65 grammes of crystal meth, known locally as ya ice. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to acquiring the drugs from a teenager in Ratsada with plans to distribute them to acquaintances. Both individuals tested positive for drug use.

The men are now facing several charges, including possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute, illegal drug use, and, for the driver, charges of reckless driving and failing to comply with police orders.

The arrest was conducted under the supervision of Police Colonel Chatree Chueakaew, Superintendent of Phuket City Police, with support from senior officers, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Atthawat Suwannarat and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kant Aksornthong.

The suspects and the evidence have been handed over to investigators at Phuket City Police Station for further legal action, reported Phuket News.

Two men arrested in Phuket after high-speed meth pursuit | News by Thaiger
Photo via Wichit Police/Phuket News

In other Phuket news, a Tunisian man is facing legal charges in Phuket after attempting to evade a wheel clamp on his vehicle. The incident occurred on May 8th on Dibuk Road, a marked no-parking zone.

A video shared on social media showed the man and a companion trying to replace the clamped tire with a spare. However, police officers observed their actions and intervened, with the man now facing legal proceedings.

Ryan Turner
Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

