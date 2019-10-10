World Economic Forum says lack of critical thinking in Thailand affecting competitiveness | The Thaiger

Business
World Economic Forum says lack of critical thinking in Thailand affecting competitiveness
PHOTO: AFP
Thailand’s competitiveness ranking has dropped two places in the Global Competitiveness Index just released by the World Economic Forum (WEC) in Switzerland. The country has dropped from 38 to 40 out of a total of 141 global economies ranked.
The WEC claims that a lack of critical thinking in teaching in Thailand, along with its failure to dominate in any markets, plus its unsafe drinking water, is affecting the country’s competitiveness.
The Nation reports that Singapore has come top in the ranking, overtaking the U.S. and Vietnam has shot up 10 places to 67.
The deputy secretary general to the PM for political affairs, Kobsak Pootrakool, responded to the findings, saying that as other countries improved their rankings, Thailand needed to work harder to ensure their progress didn’t cause it to slip backwards.
“It’s like a running competition – if our pace is slower, others will overtake us, so we have to run faster.”
The dean of the Chulalongkorn Business School, Assistant Professor Wilert Puriwat believes he knows what the country must do to improve competitiveness.
“The survey found that skills among new university graduates have declined, especially in the area of critical thinking. We’ve failed the exam and it can’t be fixed by simply retaking the test – we need to restart learning.”
Assistant Professor Wilert says Thailand needs to change the way students are taught, adding that the country’s score on critical thinking in the classroom was the world’s lowest at 37 out of 100 points. Finland comes first, with 89 points.
Wilert points out that Thai students routinely perform poorly on tests compared to foreign counterparts, which can be blamed on an old-school reliance on rote learning through memorisation.
The WEF is urging Thailand to adapt a model that encourages creative and critical individual thinking in the classroom instead. It also recommends improvements be made in staff training in Thailand, and more fostering of digital skills.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in third quarter profits
“Samsung took advantage of the US trade ban against Chinese rival Huawei.”
PHOTO: CNBC
Samsung Electronics says it expects operating profits to drop more than 50% in Q3 amid a continued slump in the global chip market. Operating profits for July to September was expected to reach 7.7 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), down 56.2% from a year earlier – this from the world’s largest maker of smartphones and memory chips.
It marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which the South Korean tech company has recorded a drop in profits in the face of falling semiconductor prices and weakening demand for its mobile devices. Sales for the third quarter were expected to drop 5.3% from the same period last year.
The South Korean tech titan leads the global smartphone market with a 23% share of the sector, trailed by Chinese competitors Huawei and Oppo, with Apple in fourth place, according to sales tracker IHS Markit.
Samsung withholds net profit and sector-by-sector business performance until it releases its final earnings report, which is expected later this month.
The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world’s 11th-largest economy, and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic health. Analysts voiced optimism for the coming months, noting that falling inventory levels for semiconductors – which account for more than half of Samsung’s profit – will help stabilise chip prices after double-digit drops this year.
Sujeong Lim, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, that in the mobile business, Samsung took advantage of the US trade ban against Chinese rival Huawei, “replacing a strong competitor in crisis” with its mid-to-low tier Galaxy A handsets.
“The new A series has turned out to be an effective weapon to take share from its Android competitors.”
Samsung appealed to high-end users with the launch of its first foldable smartphone last month after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay in April. The firm also rolled out its flagship Note 10 devices which analysts say have sold far better than its previous models, giving Samsung a much-needed boost in its mobile sales.
The premium smartphone market has grown fiercely competitive and overall sales have cooled as a lack of major innovation has caused people to wait longer before upgrading to new models. Samsung has also been caught up in a trade war between Japan and South Korea stemming from World War II disputes.
The row saw Tokyo impose tough restrictions on exports crucial to South Korean tech giants in July, and Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong – who called the situation a “crisis” – has visited Tokyo to secure materials. Adding to Samsung’s woes, Lee is currently facing retrial over his role in a massive corruption scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.
He was initially jailed for five years in 2017 on multiple convictions including bribery, which was reduced to a suspended sentence on appeal, only for the Supreme Court in August to order a retrial.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Business
“No liquidity crunch” – Thai Airways’ President
PHOTO: Sumeth Damrongchaitham, Thai Airways’ President
“Deputy PM says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing.”
The President of national flagship carrier Thai Airways International is denying reports that it is experiencing a liquidity crunch.
Sumeth Damrongchaitham claims that Thai Airways has sufficient cash flow “for present and future operations”. He is denying reports that the airline is in trouble or experiencing a liquidity shortage. Sumeth added that the management has given top priority to maintaining liquidity and has drawn up a loans plan on the “most prudential basis”.
The Nation reports that, as of the end of June this year, the national airlines’ revolving credit line accounted for 13.4% of the total projected revenue for the year.
“This indicates that the carrier still has adequate cash reserve in hand.”
This week Deputy PM Thaworn Senniam said he will hold a meeting with the airlines’ management on October 10 to seek ways to clear the national carrier’s accumulated losses. The minister said the meeting will discuss Thai Airways’ existing rehabilitation plan which he does not believe will help the carrier succeed in a turnaround. Thaworn says the rehabilitation plan had been implemented for a while now, but there was still no sign of the losses easing. He believes Thai Airways will first have to revise the plan within three months.
Thai Airways directors asked executives of the national carrier to review plans to procure 38 more aircraft worth a combined 156 billion baht, two weeks ago. The governing board instead cited a “fast-changing situation” in asking for a fresh plan within the next six months.
Recently Sumeth said that Thai Airways operations will not be affected by its board’s demand for the review of plans to procure the new aircraft.
According to the Thai Airways second-quarter 2019 filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the airline and its subsidiaries had total revenue of 42.509 billion baht, a 10% decrease year on year.
For the second quarter Thai Airways and its subsidiaries had one-time expenses that included impairment loss of assets and aircraft in the amount of 172 million baht. The gain on foreign currency exchange was 522 million baht, mainly from balance sheet revaluation. Consequently, Thai Airways and its subsidiaries reported the net loss of 6.878 billion baht, compared to the loss of 3.086 billion baht over the same period last year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
PropTech company targeting global expansion? FazWaz raises Pre-Series A
FazWaz, a PropTech company focused on making real estate transactions cheaper, simpler and more efficient announced today that is has secured an undisclosed 7 figure USD amount in a pre-series A round led by a Singaporean group.
The funding will enable the FazWaz Group to expand its market share in Thailand, and continue its overseas expansion into the UAE. The company which launched in 2015 has seen unprecedented growth due to its core values based around simplicity and transparency.
According to CEO Brennan Campbell, “The real estate ecosystem in emerging markets is rapidly changing. The majority of PropTech companies do very little to add value to the end consumers of real estate and are too focused on squeezing advertising revenue from agents and developers alike”.
FazWaz is taking a consumer first focused strategy and this has proven to be vital in reshaping the way people transact in real estate.
FazWaz is continuing to build an end-to-end technology platform that services agents and their clients through every step of the real estate journey. More agents are now moving to join the FazWaz network and the network is opening up to all agencies by the first quarter of 2020.
Paul Trayman the Chief Operating Officer of the group states “the expansion into the UAE is natural movement for FazWaz. The development of consumer focused PropTech in such a transactional market has been limited, and hugh potential exists for companies with our unique proposition”
FazWaz is already planning its Series A, looking to raise $5 million USD, towards the start of 2020. Unlike the majority of PropTech companies, FazWaz has maintained profitability since inception and this model will allow FazWaz to penetrate into other Southeast Asia markets, replicating its model.
Trending
