Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

Boat operator spotted yacht matching Seabeat adrift near Koh Yao Yai

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A 48-foot catamaran has been recovered after breaking free from its mooring in Chalong Bay yesterday and drifting an astonishing 24 nautical miles.

The vessel, named Seabeat, was set adrift by strong winds and rough seas, triggering a swift rescue operation that ended in success.

At around 8.10am, yesterday, June 9, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai MECC 3), based at Cape Panwa, was alerted that the catamaran had gone missing from its mooring at the Ao Chalong Boat Yacht Repair Dock.

It is believed that the vessel broke free the previous night due to the inclement weather conditions.

The Seabeat, captained by Prateep, was not initially noticed missing until the morning. According to Thai MECC 3, Captain Prateep immediately contacted authorities and assisted in the search efforts.

With waves and wind causing chaos, the Phuket Marine Police and other nearby vessels were called to help search the waters.

By 2.30pm, a local boat operator reported sighting a yacht matching Seabeat’s description adrift between Koh Yao Yai and Phi Phi Island, with no one aboard. The Thai MECC 3 quickly deployed resources and confirmed the coordinates.

The vessel was successfully recovered and towed back to Chalong Bay by the afternoon. Local government officials confirmed that the boat was returned to its rightful location, though the Thai MECC 3’s report did not mention any damage sustained during its long drift, reported The Phuket News.

The incident, which could have easily escalated, ended with a sigh of relief for Captain Prateep and officials, with the Seabeat safely back in port after its adventurous 24-nautical-mile journey.

While no injuries or significant damage were reported, this dramatic incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable power of nature and the importance of vigilance when securing vessels in rough weather conditions.

In similar news, an American man went missing on June 8 during a private yacht trip in Phuket. The businessman was on the luxury yacht De Mareft with family and six crew members.

The yacht, anchored about 1 kilometre from Cape Yamu, discovered his absence when a crew member found his bedroom empty, with only an alcohol bottle left behind.

