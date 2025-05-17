Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid

Phuket’s Chalong area has been plagued by a string of bold electrical wire thefts — until police launched a daring night operation that ended with thieves crashing into a squad car and landing behind bars.

Earlier this month, police intensified efforts to combat a rising wave of electrical wire thefts in Chalong, tracking suspects and gathering crucial evidence. Their persistence paid off on May 11 when officers arrested ““Big” (pseudonym), a key gang member involved in the crime spree.

Following this arrest, investigators quickly expanded the probe and obtained warrants for other gang members. On May 14, the police apprehended Nok who confessed to prowling the Chalong subdistrict at night, searching for dark, abandoned spots to cut and steal wires.

“I used my motorcycle to find uninhabited areas and cut the wires,” Nok admitted during questioning.

Police then set up a sting operation to catch the gang in the act. When the thieves were confronted, they attempted a desperate escape — crashing their vehicle into a police car in the chaos. Despite the collision, officers arrested two suspects: Joe and Pui, recovering significant evidence, including:

A bronze-gold Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with no licence plates

A silver Honda JX 110 motorcycle, registration ข–3184 Uttaradit

License plates วจ3457 Bangkok and บฉ 5201 Phuket

One large motor and copper coil wire

A box of wire-cutting tools

The two suspects face charges of joint theft at night using vehicles to facilitate the crime or evade arrest. Meanwhile, one gang member remains at large, with police seeking an arrest warrant from Phuket Provincial Court, reported The Phuket News.

Officers are also investigating local shops that may have bought stolen wire or related evidence to dismantle the entire operation.

Police urge anyone affected by similar thefts to report to Chalong Police Station to help bring all perpetrators to justice.