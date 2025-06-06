Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A distressed landlady in Chalong has reached out to the media after more than a year of harassment by her mentally unstable neighbour, claiming police inaction and a lack of mental health support have left her with no choice but to go public.

Pranee Boonsawang, 51, known as Som, owns an apartment complex in Soi Palai, Village 2, Chalong, where she and her tenants have endured constant fear due to a neighbour, 29 year old Thiranai Chanphong, who has allegedly been terrorising the area since early last year.

“He screams, throws bottles, carries sticks and threatens to burn down the building,” Som said in a tearful interview yesterday, June 5. “He walks the streets at 2am or 3am, talking to himself, high on drugs or kratom. It’s terrifying.”

The trouble started in early 2024, when Som filed her first complaint to Chalong Police Station after Thiranai stormed into her building, drunk and violent, and threw a bottle at a foreign guest, who fled in fear. Police detained Thiranai temporarily, confirming his history of drug use and mental health issues, but no permanent solution followed. Despite several reports and appeals, Som says the authorities have told her they are powerless due to legal restrictions.

“They told me to take my complaints to the media,” she recalled. “I’ve done everything I can. What more can I do?”

In an effort to solve the situation, Som helped Thiranai receive treatment at Chalong Hospital, Vachira Phuket Hospital, and even Surat Thani Hospital, paying 7,000 baht for his transport.

“I thought he was gone for good,” she said, “but a month later, he came back, and everything started again.”

Since then, Thiranai’s behaviour has reportedly worsened.

“He shouts at night, curses, and threatens to kill or burn someone. The police say there’s nothing more they can do.”

A police report filed by Som in 2024

Som even sought help from the village headman, the Social Security Office, and other authorities, but was told long-term care would cost 6,000 baht per month—an amount that Thiranai’s mother, a former dishwasher and garbage collector, can’t afford.

“I even offered to pay for his relocation, but the police said there’s no place for him.”

The situation has taken a toll on her. “Some nights, I feel like I need to learn how to shoot a gun to protect myself,” the landlady admitted. “But if I do anything, I’ll be the one in the wrong.”

In her emotional plea, Som asked, “If I can’t push the burden onto someone else, does that mean I have to wait until someone gets stabbed?”

Som still hopes that a dedicated agency will step in to provide consistent care and ensure the safety of everyone involved, reported The Phuket News.

Until then, she fears that the next outburst could end in tragedy.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

