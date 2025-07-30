Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth

Under the government’s Seal Stop Safe border drug prevention policy and the No Drugs No Dealers operation led by Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, a major anti-drug operation took place yesterday, July 29, in Sakon Nakhon province.

Key officials, including Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Police Lieutenant General Nitinai Langyen, and Police Lieutenant General Boonsin Phatklang, executed an intense crackdown at the Border Patrol Police Division 23, capturing six suspects along with 500 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and assets worth over 100 million baht (US$3 million).

The operation was triggered by intelligence gathered on July 28 by the Border Patrol Police Company 235, which indicated that a drug trafficking group planned to transport narcotics from Ban Phaeng district in Nakhon Phanom province to Sakon Nakhon for further distribution.

Collaborating with the Surasak Montri Task Force, Marine Police Division 10, and local police, they discovered a substantial quantity of drugs hidden in a house operating as a courier service in Ban Phaeng.

At 4pm, the police surrounded the house and apprehended six people unloading suspicious sacks from a pickup truck. Upon inspection, crystal methamphetamine was found, known locally as ice, packed in 11 fertiliser sacks.

The suspects and evidence were taken to Border Patrol Police Division 23 for further investigation, confirming the total weight of over 500 kilogrammes of drugs. Charges were filed for possessing and intending to distribute a type 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), which endangers national security and public safety.

Sakon Nakhon Governor Chusak Rooying emphasised the significant effort to integrate forces across sectors in the fight against drugs under the Seal Stop Safe and No Drugs No Dealers policies. The operation, dubbed Re X-ray, aims to identify drug users, addicts, and dealers, reinforcing strict measures to eliminate drugs.

He commended the coordinated efforts of all involved in tracking the suspects from Sakon Nakhon to Nakhon Phanom, seizing a large drug shipment that could have severely impacted the country.