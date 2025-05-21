Thai police intercept 100kg of crystal meth at border

The Border Patrol Police Unit 327 intercepted a drug trafficking operation based on intelligence reports, uncovering 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (ice) hidden in a modified vehicle crossing the border.

Yesterday, May 20, at approximately 9am, Police Major Ananwat Rattanawichai, commander of Unit 327, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Somchai Soisaeng, deputy commander, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Parin Worachokkunakorn, commander of Division 32, collaborated with related officials to arrest two men. Suphot, a 52 year old man, and 49 year old Boonpan were apprehended with the drugs.

The operation was initiated after intelligence suggested a significant drug shipment would cross from Myanmar into Thailand. Consequently, two teams were stationed at the Mae Sai border checkpoint in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge No. 1.

At around 3.15pm, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, with Chiang Rai licence plates, matching the description provided by the sources, was spotted. This vehicle was suspected of transporting drugs.

Upon receiving this information, police officers stopped the vehicle and detained Suphot, the driver, taking him to the Mae Sai Border Patrol Police unit for a thorough search.

During the search, golden and green tea bags were found concealed within a secret compartment in the vehicle’s roof, containing approximately 100 packages of what is believed to be ice, totalling 100 kilogrammes.

Following the investigation, the police expanded their operation to a rented house in Mae Sai district, where they encountered Boonpan, reported KhaoSod.

While no additional illegal items were discovered in the room, police suspect both people are connected to the drug operation. They have been detained for further questioning to broaden the scope of the investigation.

