Chaiyaphum teen arrested over alleged sexual assault on mother

A teenager has been arrested in Chaiyaphum after allegedly sexually assaulting his mother while under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine. The alleged incident took place on May 25 in Kaset Sombun district and was reported to local police the following morning.

The mother told investigators her son entered her room, struck her and carried out the assault. She said she did not resist further out of fear that he would kill her. After the incident, the suspect fetched his older brother to return home and sleep in the same room. The mother said she did not tell her older son what had happened, fearing further violence from the suspect. She consulted a neighbour the following morning before travelling to Ban Deua Police Station to file a report.

During a scene reenactment, the suspect allegedly admitted to the assault, telling officers he had been unable to control himself due to intoxication from alcohol and methamphetamine. He also allegedly made threats of further violence if his mother did not comply. Police were informed that the suspect had also been distributing methamphetamine to other young people in the village.

Officers noted the family home was a deteriorating concrete structure with walls previously damaged by the suspect. The mother’s husband reportedly died two years ago, and the household consisted of her and her two sons.

A history of violence

During primary school, he was frequently involved in altercations with classmates, prompting frequent meetings between school staff, the village headman, and his parents. He did not continue to secondary school after completing Grade 6.

He was subsequently sent to the hospital for drug treatment, showed improvement, and returned home, but reportedly refused to continue his medication. He later resumed methamphetamine use.

In early 2025, community members reported that he went to the home of a 66 year old male neighbour to demand money for drugs and alcohol. When refused, he kicked and punched the man, causing severe injuries. The neighbour fled to an adjacent house. Shortly afterwards, the suspect went to the same neighbour’s wife, an elderly woman, and demanded money for methamphetamine. When she refused, he punched her on the chin, knocking her unconscious. She was hospitalised for a week and found to have a near-fractured jaw.

Following those attacks, the village headman coordinated with local health officials, the subdistrict administrative organisation, and Ban Deua Police to refer the suspect to the Nakhon Ratchasima juvenile observation and protection centre, where he was held for eight months. He was released and returned to the village on February 27 this year. Residents said his behaviour did not improve after his return.

The suspect has been charged with the rape of a parent and transferred to Chaiyaphum Juvenile and Family Court for further legal proceedings. Neighbours, including the elderly man previously attacked, have called on police to pursue the case to the full extent of the law.