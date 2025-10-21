Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

Thai netizens blame visa-free policy for surge of criminals

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
58 1 minute read
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A CCTV camera captured a foreign man stealing a bottle of liquor from a restaurant in the Patong area of Phuket on Sunday, October 19.

Footage of the theft was shared by the Phuket Times Facebook page today, October 21. In the video, the foreign suspect is seen wearing black shorts and a red shirt covered with a black jacket. He is seen walking past a counter, grabbing the liquor bottle, and concealing it inside his jacket.

The man then quickly walked out of the restaurant. No staff or customers were present at the time of the incident. The value of the stolen item was not disclosed in the report.

The theft once again sparked criticism of the visa-free entry scheme. Thai netizens blamed the policy for attracting low-quality tourists and contributing to a rise in crimes committed by foreign nationals.

Foreigner steals alcohol Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Comments included…

“We’re heading in the right direction. The visa-free scheme will drive away good tourists and bring in trashy ones. When they start randomly attacking locals in a few years, it’ll prove our success.”

“The visa-free policy is the root cause.”

Related Articles

“All the tourists have turned into thieves.”

“Thanks, free visa!”

“Patong makes headlines every day.”

The Facebook page did not clarify whether the restaurant owner had filed a complaint with the police, and local officers have not yet issued a statement regarding the case.

Several thefts involving foreign nationals have previously been reported in Phuket. On October 1, a foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing two laptops and a wallet from accommodation in the Bang Tao area. No updates regarding his arrest have been released.

Foreign man stoles liqour bottle in Phuekt restuarant
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Another restaurant in Phuket came forward in August to expose foreign thieves. The establishment accused a group of foreigners of stealing a Vivienne Westwood watch. However, while the footage revealed the suspects’ identities, it did not clearly show the act of theft.

In April, a foreign man was caught attempting to steal a car. CCTV footage showed him walking around the vehicle and trying to use a specific mobile signal jammer application to gain access.

Latest Thailand News
Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

22 seconds ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

3 minutes ago
Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

30 minutes ago
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

43 minutes ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

44 minutes ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

1 hour ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

1 hour ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

3 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

3 hours ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

3 hours ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

4 hours ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

6 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

6 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

6 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

7 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

7 hours ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

7 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

7 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

8 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

8 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

24 hours ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.