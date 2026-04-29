Shooting at Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding leaves six injured

Six people were injured in a wedding shooting in Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, April 28, after a dispute between guests from the bride’s and groom’s sides escalated into gunfire.

Police were called to the scene in Tha Sala at around 3.30am following reports of a shooting, with multiple injuries, at the event. Rescue workers had already taken the injured to Tha Sala Hospital before officers arrived.

One victim, 24 year old Chakrit, was in serious condition after being shot in the head and later transferred to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Initial investigations found the incident began during a concert at the wedding, where teenagers from the bride’s and groom’s sides argued and briefly fought before being separated.

After the wedding party ended, both groups continued drinking before another confrontation broke out. Police said the situation escalated when firearms were used, with several bullets striking guests who were not involved in the dispute.

Two key suspects, one from each side, were later detained at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, where they had gone for treatment. Police also seized two guns from the suspects.

Investigators are continuing to question those involved and gather evidence. Possible charges include attempted murder and carrying firearms in public without reasonable cause.

The injured were identified as 31 year old Thanakorn, shot in the left thigh; 17 year old Adisorn, shot in the left shoulder; 23 year old Chakrathorn, shot in the right ankle; 24 year old Chakrit, shot in the head; 24 year old Amorntep, shot in both legs; and 40 year old Supphachet, shot in the arm.

Matichon reported that police said further details and legal proceedings would be released as the investigation continues.

Elsewhere, a wedding ceremony turned violent when six gunmen on three motorbikes opened fire into a crowd of about 90 guests in Din Daeng, Bangkok, killing one man and injuring four others.