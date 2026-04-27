Teenage gunman kills Thai man in Phra Pradaeng Songkran celebrations

A teenage gunman surrendered to police today, April 27, after a shooting in Songkran celebrations in Samut Prakan killed one man and injured his wife.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 26, during extended Songkran festivities in Soi Suksawat 72, Phra Pradaeng district. The victims were identified as 34 year old Nopparat Chimwaree and his 33 year old wife, Sunanta Phansri.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Nopparat later died from his injuries. Sunanta sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and remains under medical care.

The suspect, 16 year old Suwat, turned himself in at around 1am, accompanied by his father, 41 year old Chatchai. He admitted to shooting the victims but told police he acted in self-defence, claiming he was attacked by the victims and a group of their friends.

Suwat said the conflict began after he believed he was being provoked. He alleged the victims spoke to him rudely, threw a bottle, and called others to confront him.

He also stated he did not intend to apologise, saying an apology would not change the outcome.

Another suspect, 15 year old Kunlachate, later presented himself to police. He admitted being with Suwat at the scene but denied involvement in the shooting.

Kunlachate told police the pair had travelled by motorcycle to join water celebrations near the area. While passing, a friend called out to him, asking where they were going, but Suwat reportedly misunderstood the exchange as a confrontation.

According to his account, Suwat stopped the motorcycle and approached the group, including Nopparat and Sunanta. The situation escalated before Kunlachate could intervene, and he hid to avoid being struck by gunfire.

After the shooting, Kunlachate said Suwat told him to get back on the motorcycle, and they both left the scene.

Despite Suwat’s stance, his father issued an apology to the victims’ family and expressed his intention to attend the funeral to apologise in person.

Police charged the teenage gunman with intentional murder and illegal possession of a firearm. Further legal proceedings are ongoing.