Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos

A Thai man shot his neighbour at a house in Chiang Rai province on the evening of Monday, May 11, after a previous argument over noise from livestream videos.

The incident took place at a house in Thoeng district. The victim, 24 year old Siwakorn, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm and significant blood loss. DailyNews reported today, May 13, that he remains hospitalised and is now in stable condition.

A friend who was with Siwakorn at the time told Channel 7 that the pair were livestreaming in the house when a gunshot was heard. The witness said he then saw Siwakorn collapse to the ground in pain.

The two men reportedly hid, fearing additional gunfire. After no further shots were fired, the friend transported Siwakorn to the hospital for treatment.

Siwakorn later identified his neighbour, Jeerapong, as the suspected gunman. According to the victim, the pair had previously argued over noise from livestream broadcasts. However, Siwakorn denied creating excessive noise.

The victim’s uncle, Tanawat, supported Siwakorn’s claim that the livestreaming did not generate loud noise. He also claimed Jeerapong had caused repeated disturbances in the community. He alleged the neighbour frequently shouted and threw objects at nearby homes.

Police from Thoeng Police Station arrested Jeerapong yesterday, May 12, at a palm plantation around 10 kilometres from the scene.

During questioning, Jeerapong denied involvement in the shooting. He told investigators he had never argued with Siwakorn over noise and claimed he was working at a plantation in a mountainous area when the incident occurred.

Despite his denial, police proceeded with legal action after discovering evidence at the suspect’s home. Officers reportedly found a rifle hidden inside a chicken coop near the victim’s property. Investigators said the scene suggested the weapon had recently been concealed there.

Jeerapong was charged with attempted murder. Under Thai law, attempted murder carries half the penalty of a murder conviction, which states that murder is punishable by death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment ranging from 15 to 20 years. Police have not confirmed the exact penalty the suspect may face if convicted.

The suspect also faces additional charges under the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act for allegedly possessing a firearm without legal permission.