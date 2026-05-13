Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 11:15 AM
473 2 minutes read
Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man shot his neighbour at a house in Chiang Rai province on the evening of Monday, May 11, after a previous argument over noise from livestream videos.

The incident took place at a house in Thoeng district. The victim, 24 year old Siwakorn, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm and significant blood loss. DailyNews reported today, May 13, that he remains hospitalised and is now in stable condition.

A friend who was with Siwakorn at the time told Channel 7 that the pair were livestreaming in the house when a gunshot was heard. The witness said he then saw Siwakorn collapse to the ground in pain.

The two men reportedly hid, fearing additional gunfire. After no further shots were fired, the friend transported Siwakorn to the hospital for treatment.

Thai man shot while livestreaming videos at home
Photo via Channel 8

Siwakorn later identified his neighbour, Jeerapong, as the suspected gunman. According to the victim, the pair had previously argued over noise from livestream broadcasts. However, Siwakorn denied creating excessive noise.

The victim’s uncle, Tanawat, supported Siwakorn’s claim that the livestreaming did not generate loud noise. He also claimed Jeerapong had caused repeated disturbances in the community. He alleged the neighbour frequently shouted and threw objects at nearby homes.

Police from Thoeng Police Station arrested Jeerapong yesterday, May 12, at a palm plantation around 10 kilometres from the scene.

Related Articles

During questioning, Jeerapong denied involvement in the shooting. He told investigators he had never argued with Siwakorn over noise and claimed he was working at a plantation in a mountainous area when the incident occurred.

Chiang Rai man arrested for shooting neighbour over livestream noise
Photo via DailyNews

Despite his denial, police proceeded with legal action after discovering evidence at the suspect’s home. Officers reportedly found a rifle hidden inside a chicken coop near the victim’s property. Investigators said the scene suggested the weapon had recently been concealed there.

Jeerapong was charged with attempted murder. Under Thai law, attempted murder carries half the penalty of a murder conviction, which states that murder is punishable by death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment ranging from 15 to 20 years. Police have not confirmed the exact penalty the suspect may face if convicted.

The suspect also faces additional charges under the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act for allegedly possessing a firearm without legal permission.

Latest Thailand News
Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir releases voice recording as evidence of sexual abuse by brother

3 minutes ago
Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man filmed provoking Thai man before street fight

30 minutes ago
Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai man shoots neighbour over noise from livestream videos

2 hours ago
Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi man arrested in 20 million baht hotel booking scam case

3 hours ago
PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees

3 hours ago
Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand alcohol ban takes effect in eight public areas

3 hours ago
Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt strengthens safety measures after Bangkok schoolgirl case

4 hours ago
Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend

4 hours ago
Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses

21 hours ago
Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest

22 hours ago
Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest

23 hours ago
Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt

23 hours ago
EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory | Thaiger Central Thailand News

EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory

24 hours ago
Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest

1 day ago
3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production

1 day ago
iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | Thaiger Technology News

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely

1 day ago
Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket

1 day ago
Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run

1 day ago
Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’ | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’

1 day ago
Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison

1 day ago
Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding

2 days ago
Chinese man&#8217;s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man’s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers

2 days ago
Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away

2 days ago
6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Bangkok News

6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown

2 days ago
Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran

2 days ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 11:15 AM
473 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.