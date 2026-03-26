Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 1:32 PM
99 2 minutes read
Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Lampang police come under criticism after a patrol officer shot a 14 year old motorcycle rider in the arm on a road in Mueang Lampang district on Tuesday, March 24.

Rescuers were called to Wicharawut Road in Mueang Lampang district to provide first aid to the 14 year old Thai boy before taking him to the hospital. He reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, but has since been confirmed to be in stable condition.

The injured teenager told Channel 7 the shooting happened at about 10pm on Tuesday. He said he and an older friend had left home in Mae Mo district to refuel their motorcycles at a petrol station near the provincial hall in Mueang Lampang district.

According to the teen, as they approached an intersection and prepared to turn, a police officer came out from a police booth, got on a motorcycle and chased them. The boy said they became concerned they would be arrested because their modified motorcycle exhausts and sped up.

He then heard gunshots, pulled over and realised he had been hit in the arm. He said the officer shot him before approaching and kicking his motorcycle, causing it to crash on the road.

Police criticised for shooting teen
Photo via MGR Online

The incident triggered public criticism, with many questioning whether the officer used excessive force, arguing that firing a gun was excessive for a suspected vehicle modification offence involving teenagers.

A 28 year old motorcyclist who witnessed the incident told the Hone Krasae news programme he was riding home when he saw the officer pursuing two motorcycles. He said he heard gunshots, became frightened and pulled over to check whether he had been hit by a stray bullet.

Related Articles

The witness said he initially believed the teenagers might have been drug suspects. After later learning from news reports that the issue was related to modified motorcycles, he said the shooting was inappropriate.

He added that firing on a public road posed risks not only to the teenagers but also to other motorists, and said he was willing to provide his account to support the injured boy.

Thai teen shot by police on Lampang road
Photo via ThaiRath

In response to the criticism, Lampang Provincial Police commander Phumpanya Nawatrakunpisut said he reviewed security camera footage from the intersection where the police booth was located. He then shifted the blame to the teenagers, whom he labelled as acting provocatively towards officers at the scene.

Phumpanya said the teens revved their engines loudly while waiting at the traffic lights and raised their hands in a gesture he described as a challenge towards the officer in the booth. He said the moment immediately before the shooting remains under investigation.

The commander said the officer pursued the teenagers as part of a policy to crack down on illegal activity by teenagers late at night. He said the operation had been tightened to prevent dangers to residents.

Phumpanya said police would ensure fairness to both sides and that a thorough investigation would be carried out.

Latest Thailand News
E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban

6 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29)

22 minutes ago
Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

25 minutes ago
Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht

40 minutes ago
Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

2 hours ago
Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem | Thaiger Politics News

Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem

2 hours ago
Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue

3 hours ago
Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect | Thaiger Economy News

Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect

4 hours ago
Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims

4 hours ago
March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands | Thaiger Economy News

March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands

4 hours ago
Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car

20 hours ago
Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online | Thaiger Crime News

Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online

20 hours ago
Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure

21 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested over alleged illegal migrant recruitment | Thaiger Crime News

Myanmar woman arrested over alleged illegal migrant recruitment

21 hours ago
25 Indians arrested for turning Pattaya villa into online gambling base | Thaiger Pattaya News

25 Indians arrested for turning Pattaya villa into online gambling base

22 hours ago
How Thailand’s construction industry is turning to ERP systems for control, transparency, and scale | Thaiger Business News

How Thailand’s construction industry is turning to ERP systems for control, transparency, and scale

22 hours ago
Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable

23 hours ago
Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel | Thaiger South Thailand News

Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel

23 hours ago
Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash | Thaiger South Thailand News

Czech influencer and MMA fighter killed in Koh Samui crash

23 hours ago
Buriram man finds 7-centimetre needle near heart after chest injury | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man finds 7-centimetre needle near heart after chest injury

24 hours ago
What you need know about the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 | Thaiger Automotive

What you need know about the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show 2026

1 day ago
Chiang Mai tram bidding set for 2027, services targeted to begin in 2032 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tram bidding set for 2027, services targeted to begin in 2032

1 day ago
Chiang Mai buffet diner refuses 259-baht bill, argues for an hour | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai buffet diner refuses 259-baht bill, argues for an hour

1 day ago
Canadian accused of dodging motorcycle repair bill and stealing 20,000 baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canadian accused of dodging motorcycle repair bill and stealing 20,000 baht

1 day ago
Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 1:32 PM
99 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.