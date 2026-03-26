Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

Lampang police come under criticism after a patrol officer shot a 14 year old motorcycle rider in the arm on a road in Mueang Lampang district on Tuesday, March 24.

Rescuers were called to Wicharawut Road in Mueang Lampang district to provide first aid to the 14 year old Thai boy before taking him to the hospital. He reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, but has since been confirmed to be in stable condition.

The injured teenager told Channel 7 the shooting happened at about 10pm on Tuesday. He said he and an older friend had left home in Mae Mo district to refuel their motorcycles at a petrol station near the provincial hall in Mueang Lampang district.

According to the teen, as they approached an intersection and prepared to turn, a police officer came out from a police booth, got on a motorcycle and chased them. The boy said they became concerned they would be arrested because their modified motorcycle exhausts and sped up.

He then heard gunshots, pulled over and realised he had been hit in the arm. He said the officer shot him before approaching and kicking his motorcycle, causing it to crash on the road.

The incident triggered public criticism, with many questioning whether the officer used excessive force, arguing that firing a gun was excessive for a suspected vehicle modification offence involving teenagers.

A 28 year old motorcyclist who witnessed the incident told the Hone Krasae news programme he was riding home when he saw the officer pursuing two motorcycles. He said he heard gunshots, became frightened and pulled over to check whether he had been hit by a stray bullet.

The witness said he initially believed the teenagers might have been drug suspects. After later learning from news reports that the issue was related to modified motorcycles, he said the shooting was inappropriate.

He added that firing on a public road posed risks not only to the teenagers but also to other motorists, and said he was willing to provide his account to support the injured boy.

In response to the criticism, Lampang Provincial Police commander Phumpanya Nawatrakunpisut said he reviewed security camera footage from the intersection where the police booth was located. He then shifted the blame to the teenagers, whom he labelled as acting provocatively towards officers at the scene.

Phumpanya said the teens revved their engines loudly while waiting at the traffic lights and raised their hands in a gesture he described as a challenge towards the officer in the booth. He said the moment immediately before the shooting remains under investigation.

The commander said the officer pursued the teenagers as part of a policy to crack down on illegal activity by teenagers late at night. He said the operation had been tightened to prevent dangers to residents.

Phumpanya said police would ensure fairness to both sides and that a thorough investigation would be carried out.