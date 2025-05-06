Innocent man shot in head by friend’s rivals, his parents asasulted

Parents begs son to avoid dangerous friend before brutal attack

May 6, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Photo via Channel 3

A 19 year old innocent man sustained a serious gunshot wound to the head after his friend’s rivals opened fire at his home in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district on the night of May 5.

The shooting and physical assault took place at a house in Soi Prasert Manukit 27. A neighbour managed to record part of the physical assault, which occurred outside the residence.

In the video, three men and two women arrived separately at the scene in a pickup and a motorcycle. The three men were seen physically assaulting the owners of the house. The pickup, parked in the middle of the alley, obstructed the camera’s view of the victims.

Two of the male attackers appeared to be concealing what were believed to be firearms in their trousers. One of the women who arrived with the attackers attempted to intervene and stop the assault.

The couple who owned the house later gave an interview to Channel 3, providing further details about the incident. They explained that it occurred at around 9pm while they were having dinner on the first floor. Their 20 year old son, Jackie, and his friend were on the second floor at the time.

Five attackers attack and shot wrong people in Bangkok
Photo via Channel 3

The couple said they heard gunfire outside their home, prompting the wife to go and investigate. She encountered a young woman, aged about 20, filming something outside the house. When she asked the woman what she was recording, a heated argument ensued.

Gunfire erupted again, placing the couple in fear for their lives. The group then physically assaulted them, as captured in the video recorded by a neighbour.

Thai man shot by friend's rivals
Photo via Channel 3

Shortly afterwards, the couple discovered that their son, who was watching the incident from the second-floor balcony, was shot in the head. They rushed him to a hospital and were unable to pursue the attackers.

The couple believe the assailants were rivals of Jackie’s friend, who had recently faced legal charges for a previous shooting. They had repeatedly warned their son not to allow this friend to stay at their home for the family’s safety, but the friend continued to visit.

Thai man shot parents assaulted in Bangkok
The couple who were assaulted by the attackers. | Photo via Channel 3

Channel 3 reported that Jackie remains in critical condition. Doctors stated that brain cells were irreparably damaged by the gunshot, and he now requires continuous respiratory support.

Police identified the five suspects in the video as Bas, Q, Pla, Ae, and Noi. Four of them were summoned for questioning, while Noi remains at large. All four admitted to being at the scene but denied any involvement in the shooting.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

