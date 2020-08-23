Murder suspect captured after motorbike crash | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Murder suspect captured after motorbike crash

Jack Burton

1 hour ago

PHOTO: posttoday.com
Police in the southern province of Surat Thani say a man with 3 arrest warrants, 1 each for for murder, attempted murder and robbery, was caught after a motorcycle incident in the early hours of this morning in the city’s central district.

The Surat Thani police chief said that at about 12.10am a motorcycle ran off the road at a bend and slammed into a power post. It happened on the outbound side of Surat Thani-Ban Nasan road in front of the Southland Rubber Company in tambon Makham Tia.

The motorcycle’s driver suffered a neck injury. He was helped at the scene by student volunteers from Surat Thani Rajabhat University and rescuers from a charity foundation, who took him to hospital. Volunteers noticed that the injured man’s face resembled that of a man who appeared on a police notice. The notice said the man was wanted under 3 court warrants, so they informed police.

The police went to the hospital and confirmed the man is 31 year old Ekachai Phetrak, alias Khai Dam, from Surat Thani’s Vibhavadi district. Police say that on June 25, 2010 Ekachai and 2 other suspects staged a robbery and injured a man in Surat Thani’s Muang district.

Later, on August 17, he allegedly shot and killed his brother-in-law, Prasert Nakkhong, in Vibhavadi district.

In 2019, Mr Ekachai was suspected of involvement in an attempted murder and robbery in Khun Thale district.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

