Politics
Report: US President Trump’s sister slams him as “cruel” and “a liar” in secret recordings
In a shock revelation, secretly made recordings reveal that Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of US President Donald Trump, described him as “cruel” and a “liar”, whose lack of principles meant he could “not be trusted.” The recordings, obtained by the Washington Post, were published yesterday. They are the latest unflattering insider account to target the president, but instead of a fired aide or jilted business associate, they come from one of his closest relatives.
Barry, a former federal judge, slammed her brother over his immigration policy, which continues to sees children separated from their parents at the border and sent to “detention centres”.
“All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. His goddamned tweets and lying, oh my God.”
The recordings were made by the president’s niece Mary Trump, who last month published her own bombshell memoir of the “toxic family” that produced the president. Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, who died last week, went to court to try to block its publication, arguing that Mary violated a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but publication went ahead.
Around 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir’s release; the White House called it a “book of falsehoods”.
At one point in the recordings, Barry said to her niece:
“It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”
The recordings also shed light on the source of an embarrassing claim in the memoir that the president paid someone to take a college entrance exam for him.
“He got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.”
Barry said she even remembered the man’s name.
In response, the White House released a statement to US media from Trump that said:
“Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people.”
Politics
Khon Kaen sees second rally in 3 days
Khon Kaen, 1 of the “big 4” cities of Isaan in Thailand’s northeast, saw a brief anti-government demonstration in its central district last night, the second in 3 days. The rally at the democracy monument on Srichan road in the Khon Kaen municipal area started at around 9pm. A group of students and and supporters of the Free People group called for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign and dissolve parliament, the writing of a new Constitution and an end to the state harassment of critics of the government. Key members of the northeastern branch of the Free People group took […]
Politics
Can the Thai government put the cat back in the bag?
OPNION Who will be better at engaging a broad audience on social media? An incumbent conservative government run by former Army general and career politicians? Or a young, nimble, motivated group who are intuitive when it comes to using the modern online platforms? This is the current pickle for Thailand’s government, under the leadership of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ruling Palang Pracharat party. Their latest attempts to engage Thailand’s social media crowd with some rousing music and flag-waving have been met with derision. More about that later. The government is being forced to react to the swell of protests, […]
Politics
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Upload a YouTube clip and people can watch the clips, ‘like’ or ‘dislike’ them and comment. Of course you want to see more thumbs up, than thumbs down. Now the Thai government have taken down 2 video clips, musical propaganda posted on YouTube by their Department of Public Relations, after they were overwhelmingly disliked by viewers. Less than 1% of the viewers gave one of the clips about the Thai flag the thumbs up. The other 99%+ give it the thumbs down with plenty of their comments to support the “dislikes”. It only reached 14,000 views in total anyway. The […]
