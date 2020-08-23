Connect with us

Report: US President Trump’s sister slams him as “cruel” and “a liar” in secret recordings

Report: US President Trump's sister slams him as "cruel" and "a liar" in secret recordings
PHOTO: Insomnia Notebook
In a shock revelation, secretly made recordings reveal that Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of US President Donald Trump, described him as “cruel” and a “liar”, whose lack of principles meant he could “not be trusted.” The recordings, obtained by the Washington Post, were published yesterday. They are the latest unflattering insider account to target the president, but instead of a fired aide or jilted business associate, they come from one of his closest relatives.

Barry, a former federal judge, slammed her brother over his immigration policy, which continues to sees children separated from their parents at the border and sent to “detention centres”.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. His goddamned tweets and lying, oh my God.”

The recordings were made by the president’s niece Mary Trump, who last month published her own bombshell memoir of the “toxic family” that produced the president. Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, who died last week, went to court to try to block its publication, arguing that Mary violated a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but publication went ahead.

Around 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir’s release; the White House called it a “book of falsehoods”.

At one point in the recordings, Barry said to her niece:

“It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

The recordings also shed light on the source of an embarrassing claim in the memoir that the president paid someone to take a college entrance exam for him.

“He got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.”

Barry said she even remembered the man’s name.

In response, the White House released a statement to US media from Trump that said:

“Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people.”

SOURCE Bangkok Post | France 24

Jack Burton

