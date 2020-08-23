Pattaya tipped to stage huge airshow in 2023 | The Thaiger

Events
Pattaya tipped to stage huge airshow in 2023
Officials in Pattaya confirmed this week that the resort town is slated to hold a major international airshow in 2023 at the U-Tapao airport. The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and to be the biggest-ever airshow in Asia. A spokesman for the Pattaya City Business and Tourism Association confirmed the announcement and said the show will be a major international event and is anticipated to bring additional attention and potential investors to the U-Tapeo airport as well as generate an estimated 600 million baht for the greater Pattaya area.
At least 50,000 people are expected to attend the event and it will attract pilots from around the globemaking it the largest in Asia.
The event is planned for July of 2023 pending confirmation. The spokesman noted that the Covid-19 situation should long be long resolved by the time of the airshow.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
5,000 gather in massive Bangkok pro-democracy rally
Special guest writer Will Langston Over 5,000 pro-democracy supporters attended a rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument yesterday. The crowds started swelling from around 3pm. Prior to the event, one of the organising groups, Free Youth, promoted the rally via their massive Facebook page following of over 350,000 followers. While the demographic of the crowd mainly consisted of high school and college students, participants of all age groups were present in the large gathering. The Student Union of Thailand was also involved with organisation of the event. The 5,000 number is an unofficial estimate. Some of the protesters have claimed the attendance was […]
Events
Major police presence expected at rally
Authorities yesterday announced that 4 companies of Bangkok police will be deployed to maintain peace and order at the major pro-democracy rally planned for this afternoon at Democracy Monument. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has arranged for 4 companies, 600 officers in total, to be present at the venue. Traffic police will also be dispatched to facilitate movement in the area. In addition, police from the 191 Patrol Unit will be deployed at all corners and intersections to monitor developments and prevent any “third party” from instigating any possible untoward incident, according to the deputy chief of the MBP. Pro-monarchy groups […]
Events
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
The British Embassy has issued travel advice that applies to all foreigners living in Thailand. The ‘advice’ refers to the escalation of the student and activist anti-government protests. In the past, generally, these situations don’t end well once there is a critical mass and the government, via the Army, decide to step in.But at this stage the tone of both sides has been peaceful. The government are mindful of the impact of the local Covid-19 outbreak, and the lockdowns, and would want to avoid any bad publicity from a student protest crackdown to exacerbate the situation. The Thai PM has, […]
Pattaya tipped to stage huge airshow in 2023
Surveys show majority support protesters, fear violence
Khon Kaen sees second rally in 3 days
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
1 injured as Udon Thani bus slips of wet road
Grandmother sentenced for pimping granddaughter
Justice Ministry, DSI seize over half a billion baht in assets from drug traffickers
Udon Thani man charged with sexual assault of 7 year old daughter
Charges expected in Phuket student’s death
Flooding damages 5 northern provinces, more rains predicted today
Can the Thai government put the cat back in the bag?
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
Ailing Kremlin critic Navalny “stable” after move to Berlin
Official faces encroachment charge, American’s home seized in Petchabun
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats22 hours ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Tourism2 days ago
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
- Bangkok3 days ago
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
- Business3 days ago
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
- Phuket4 days ago
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
- Crime2 days ago
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for molesting woman says he’s done it twice before