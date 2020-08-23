Pattaya tipped to stage huge airshow in 2023 | The Thaiger

Officials in Pattaya confirmed this week that the resort town is slated to hold a major international airshow in 2023 at the U-Tapao airport. The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and to be the biggest-ever airshow in Asia. A spokesman for the Pattaya City Business and Tourism Association confirmed the announcement and said the show will be a major international event and is anticipated to bring additional attention and potential investors to the U-Tapeo airport as well as generate an estimated 600 million baht for the greater Pattaya area.

At least 50,000 people are expected to attend the event and it will attract pilots from around the globemaking it the largest in Asia.

The event is planned for July of 2023 pending confirmation. The spokesman noted that the Covid-19 situation should long be long resolved by the time of the airshow.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News