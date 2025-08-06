Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim

A Thai man, who failed in an attempt to snatch a gold necklace from a woman, has issued an apology at the scene, prompting the victim to give him 100 baht to buy food.

The Facebook page Jmoi V+ shared a video of the attempted theft on August 4, with a caption that read…

“Amateur thief. The victim is kind and did not take any legal action against him. It’s not clear whether the thief felt guilty and sincerely apologised, or just apologised and changed the target. He might have been motivated by fleeting emotion.”

In the video, the thief can be seen wearing a face mask and a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity. He approached the woman from behind and tried to snatch her gold necklace. Although he managed to break the necklace, he failed to take it.

He immediately apologised to the shocked victim, who stood frozen in place. The suspect quickly performed a wai (a traditional Thai gesture of respect) before fleeing the scene.

The suspect returned to the victim later and apologised again. They disappeared from view before the thief walked past the camera again, wiping tears from his face with his arm.

ThaiRath later reported that the incident occurred at around 4.40pm on August 2, though the exact location was not disclosed.

The media also reported that the man told the victim he did not intend to hurt her and felt remorse for his actions. The woman later revealed to ThaiRath that she gave him 100 baht, believing he might have been in a difficult financial situation.

Some netizens urged the woman to at least report the incident to the police, so there would be a record of the crime and to deter the suspect from repeating his actions. Reports have not stated whether the woman filed a police report.

A similar incident was reported in the northern province of Chiang Mai in March. A coffee shop owner took to social media to report that cash was stolen from the cashier’s counter, along with an amulet left to him by his late mother.

The owner explained that the amulet held deep sentimental value and pleaded with the thief to return it. Unexpectedly, when he opened his shop the next day, he found the amulet had been returned, accompanied by a handwritten letter of apology.