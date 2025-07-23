Village chief kills three in Bueng Kan over jealousy

A village chief, driven by jealousy, fatally shot three members of his wife’s family with two firearms.

The incident occurred at 7.22pm yesterday, July 22, in Bueng Kan province, in Si Chomphu subdistrict, So Phisai district.

Police were alerted to multiple fatalities at a residence in village 12 and responded swiftly, accompanied by Police Colonel Arak Masathanang, the deputy provincial police commander, along with investigative officers, forensic specialists, and a rescue unit.

At the scene, the bodies of the gunman’s wife and a male assistant village chief were discovered. Three others were injured and had been taken to a hospital, where the deputy chief of the Si Chomphu subdistrict administrative organisation later succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to three. The suspect, identified as Pratuan, the village chief, fled following the incident.

According to initial investigations, Pol. Col. Arak revealed that Pratuan used a shotgun and a handgun to shoot his wife, her father, the assistant village chief, the deputy chief of the subdistrict administrative organisation, and another locals.

It is believed that jealousy was the motive, as Pratuan had reportedly told acquaintances that if his wife became involved with anyone else, he would “wipe out her entire family.”

Police are urgently pursuing the suspect, who is thought to have fled towards Ban Khok Kasae and Ban Na Sawan. The event has caused significant alarm among residents in the area.

Nearby locals are urged to remain vigilant, and anyone spotting a suspicious person matching the description of the perpetrator is advised to contact the police immediately, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on July 19 in Mueang Chaem district, Chiang Mai, a tragic murder-suicide unfolded when 43 year old Phak fatally shot his 36 year old third wife, Thiplada, before taking his own life.

The shocking event left his two other wives devastated as they tried to rush the couple to the hospital, but it was too late.