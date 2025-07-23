Village chief kills three in Bueng Kan over jealousy

Domestic feud erupts into deadly rampage

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
190 1 minute read
Village chief kills three in Bueng Kan over jealousy | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A village chief, driven by jealousy, fatally shot three members of his wife’s family with two firearms.

The incident occurred at 7.22pm yesterday, July 22, in Bueng Kan province, in Si Chomphu subdistrict, So Phisai district.

Police were alerted to multiple fatalities at a residence in village 12 and responded swiftly, accompanied by Police Colonel Arak Masathanang, the deputy provincial police commander, along with investigative officers, forensic specialists, and a rescue unit.

At the scene, the bodies of the gunman’s wife and a male assistant village chief were discovered. Three others were injured and had been taken to a hospital, where the deputy chief of the Si Chomphu subdistrict administrative organisation later succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to three. The suspect, identified as Pratuan, the village chief, fled following the incident.

According to initial investigations, Pol. Col. Arak revealed that Pratuan used a shotgun and a handgun to shoot his wife, her father, the assistant village chief, the deputy chief of the subdistrict administrative organisation, and another locals.

It is believed that jealousy was the motive, as Pratuan had reportedly told acquaintances that if his wife became involved with anyone else, he would “wipe out her entire family.”

Police are urgently pursuing the suspect, who is thought to have fled towards Ban Khok Kasae and Ban Na Sawan. The event has caused significant alarm among residents in the area.

Nearby locals are urged to remain vigilant, and anyone spotting a suspicious person matching the description of the perpetrator is advised to contact the police immediately, reported KhaoSod.

Village chief kills three in Bueng Kan over jealousy | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, on July 19 in Mueang Chaem district, Chiang Mai, a tragic murder-suicide unfolded when 43 year old Phak fatally shot his 36 year old third wife, Thiplada, before taking his own life.

The shocking event left his two other wives devastated as they tried to rush the couple to the hospital, but it was too late.

Latest Thailand News
Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes

2 hours ago
Thai driver drags motorcyclist&#8217;s body into petrol station, denies collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision

2 hours ago
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

2 hours ago
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

2 hours ago
Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network | Thaiger Thailand News

Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

2 hours ago
2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

3 hours ago
Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | Thaiger Events

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

3 hours ago
Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

3 hours ago
Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

3 hours ago
Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

3 hours ago
Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

3 hours ago
Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video)

4 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

4 hours ago
Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

4 hours ago
Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

4 hours ago
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

4 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

4 hours ago
Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha

5 hours ago
Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

5 hours ago
Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

5 hours ago
Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

5 hours ago
Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

5 hours ago
Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
190 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x