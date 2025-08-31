Man injured in Phatthalung temple shooting during funeral

A shooting occurred at a funeral in the kitchen area of a temple in Chai Buri subdistrict, Mueang district, Phatthalung province, today, August 31, at 2.50am.

A 45 year old man, Chatchai, whose surname is withheld, was seriously injured. He was shot in the shoulder, with the bullet passing through his back. Police and Phatthalung rescue officials promptly attended the scene and took him to the hospital.

Inside the kitchen, which was hosting a local funeral, police discovered bloodstains and a table with liquor bottles, soda bottles, and four glasses. One 9mm bullet casing was also found.

Chatchai, who was reportedly intoxicated, recounted that before the incident, he was drinking with three friends. He had an argument with a friend named Chet, who then drew a gun, slapped him, and fired a shot. Chet quickly fled the temple after the shooting.

Despite his injuries, Chatchai managed to ride his motorcycle home, which was nearby. Upon learning of the incident, his sister informed the village head, who contacted the rescue services for assistance.

Police have initially focused their investigation on the argument that occurred during the drinking session. They plan to take a detailed statement from Chatchai once he has sobered up and aim to summon the suspect for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 24 year old man was shot dead after leaving a popular entertainment spot in Mueang Trang district, Trang province.

The attacker reportedly returned to fire three additional shots at the victim in front of his girlfriend. Police have identified a suspect and believe the motive was a personal dispute.

On August 17, Police Lieutenant Nusil Timsil, Deputy Inspector of Mueang Trang Police Station, received a report of a deceased male found along the Trang-Phatthalung Road, outbound in Ban Pho subdistrict.

