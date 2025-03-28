2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car

Police discovered 2.1 million tablets of methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, and 210 kilogrammes of crystal meth in a car involved in an accident on a road in the southern province of Phatthalung. Four suspects who were in the car successfully fled the scene.

A motorist and residents near the accident site called officers from Nakhayat Police Station to investigate the incident on the Asian Highway in the Khuan Khanun district of Phatthalung last night, March 27.

The bronze-grey sedan was found on the central reservation with no significant damage. The vehicle had a fake registration plate and contained a large quantity of drugs. Police found Yaba in the back seat, while crystal meth was discovered in the boot.

A witness reported to police that a black sedan arrived at the scene following the accident. Four men were seen talking outside the car but immediately fled upon the arrival of the police.

A suspicious motorist followed the men’s car until it turned into a dark alley. Concerned for his safety, he did not pursue them further.

Officers transported the abandoned car to the police station for further investigation. According to the police report, they found five bags of Yaba, each containing 66 smaller packages, with each package holding 6,000 Yaba pills.

Additionally, six more packages were found separately, each containing 4,000 Yaba pills. This brought the total number of Yaba tablets found in the vehicle to 2.1 million. Five bags of crystal meth were packed in the car’s boot, with a total weight of 210 kilogrammes.

Police secured the illegal substances in the evidence room at the station, awaiting further investigation and eventual destruction. The four suspects who fled the scene remain unidentified.

A similar drug-related discovery was reported in the central province of Pathum Thani in February, when officers found 200 kilogrammes of crystal meth inside an abandoned white Toyota Vios.

The vehicle belonged to a car rental company, which retrieved it after the customer who rented it failed to return it. Upon inspection, the company unexpectedly found a large quantity of illegal substances inside.