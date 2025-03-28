2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
143 1 minute read
2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car
Photo via Channel 8

Police discovered 2.1 million tablets of methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, and 210 kilogrammes of crystal meth in a car involved in an accident on a road in the southern province of Phatthalung. Four suspects who were in the car successfully fled the scene.

A motorist and residents near the accident site called officers from Nakhayat Police Station to investigate the incident on the Asian Highway in the Khuan Khanun district of Phatthalung last night, March 27.

The bronze-grey sedan was found on the central reservation with no significant damage. The vehicle had a fake registration plate and contained a large quantity of drugs. Police found Yaba in the back seat, while crystal meth was discovered in the boot.

A witness reported to police that a black sedan arrived at the scene following the accident. Four men were seen talking outside the car but immediately fled upon the arrival of the police.

Related Articles

A suspicious motorist followed the men’s car until it turned into a dark alley. Concerned for his safety, he did not pursue them further.

Yaba crystal meth found in car after accident in Phattalung
Photo via Channel 8

Officers transported the abandoned car to the police station for further investigation. According to the police report, they found five bags of Yaba, each containing 66 smaller packages, with each package holding 6,000 Yaba pills.

Drug found in abandoned crashed car in Phattalung
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Additionally, six more packages were found separately, each containing 4,000 Yaba pills. This brought the total number of Yaba tablets found in the vehicle to 2.1 million. Five bags of crystal meth were packed in the car’s boot, with a total weight of 210 kilogrammes.

Police secured the illegal substances in the evidence room at the station, awaiting further investigation and eventual destruction. The four suspects who fled the scene remain unidentified.

Car accident leads to discovery of drugs
Photo via Channel 8

A similar drug-related discovery was reported in the central province of Pathum Thani in February, when officers found 200 kilogrammes of crystal meth inside an abandoned white Toyota Vios.

The vehicle belonged to a car rental company, which retrieved it after the customer who rented it failed to return it. Upon inspection, the company unexpectedly found a large quantity of illegal substances inside.

Latest Thailand News
Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple Crime News

Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple

5 minutes ago
Thai MP blows whistle on 20m baht vote-buying scandal Thailand News

Thai MP blows whistle on 20m baht vote-buying scandal

17 minutes ago
Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts Bangkok News

Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts

26 minutes ago
Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash Thailand News

Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

2 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest Crime News

Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

2 hours ago
Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase Pattaya News

Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase

2 hours ago
2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car Thailand News

2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car

2 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom cop kills wife amid family fears (video) Thailand News

Nakhon Pathom cop kills wife amid family fears (video)

2 hours ago
Bringing home the bacon: Korat businesses struggle as pork prices soar Thailand News

Bringing home the bacon: Korat businesses struggle as pork prices soar

2 hours ago
Chinese man sparks panic after abandoning bag at Bangkok BTS office Bangkok News

Chinese man sparks panic after abandoning bag at Bangkok BTS office

3 hours ago
ATTA boss calls for boost to Chinese tourism market Thailand News

ATTA boss calls for boost to Chinese tourism market

3 hours ago
Fuel prices slashed to ease Songkran travel costs Thailand News

Fuel prices slashed to ease Songkran travel costs

3 hours ago
Trade storm brewing: Uyghur deportations threaten EU deal Thailand News

Trade storm brewing: Uyghur deportations threaten EU deal

3 hours ago
Thai police seize assets worth 50 million baht in money laundering bust Crime News

Thai police seize assets worth 50 million baht in money laundering bust

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves tax breaks for big EV investments Thailand News

Thai Cabinet approves tax breaks for big EV investments

3 hours ago
Singaporean man hides in Myanmar after death of Thai girlfriend Bangkok News

Singaporean man hides in Myanmar after death of Thai girlfriend

4 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: Officials fish for illegal workers, net nothing Phuket News

Phuket crackdown: Officials fish for illegal workers, net nothing

4 hours ago
Pattaya hotel thief targets expat and transwoman Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel thief targets expat and transwoman

4 hours ago
Thai heatwave on the horizon: It&#8217;s a storm in a hot cup Thailand Weather Updates

Thai heatwave on the horizon: It’s a storm in a hot cup

4 hours ago
British couple jailed for running drugs empire from Thailand villa Thailand News

British couple jailed for running drugs empire from Thailand villa

4 hours ago
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel Thailand News

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

20 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new archways to boost Charoen Krung&#8217;s cultural growth Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

20 hours ago
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones Thailand News

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

20 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

20 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd Thailand News

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

20 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
143 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts

Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts

26 minutes ago
Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

2 hours ago
Thailand video news | Pattaya expands CCTV network for smart city development, Phnom Penh tops global air pollution rankings

Thailand video news | Pattaya expands CCTV network for smart city development, Phnom Penh tops global air pollution rankings

2 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

2 hours ago