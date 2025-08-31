Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items

Police expose secret e-cigarette hub in late-night Pattaya raid

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025
58 1 minute read
Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In a late-night operation on August 30, at 12.36am, Banglamung Police executed a raid on a commercial property located at 112/13-14, Soi Phornprapanimit 2, Pattaya.

Led by Police Colonel Sarawut Nootnarut, with assistance from Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornphong Sukwisit and Police Sub-Lieutenant Thongthawat Phonlakhon, the police targeted a convenience store that was covertly functioning as a comprehensive electronic cigarette outlet.

The raid was prompted by reports from concerned locals. Inside the establishment, police discovered over 600 vape products, including e-cigarette devices, flavoured vape pods, coils, and disposable vapes, all neatly arranged in glass cabinets and on racks within a backroom fitted with air conditioning. The store, operating under the name Orderve, presented itself as an ordinary convenience store, selling various goods to avoid drawing attention.

The operator of the shop, known only as A, was detained alongside two staff members. Police also confiscated 20,000 baht (US$620) in cash, believed to be proceeds from vape sales. During the operation, a person attempted to offer a bribe to the officers to dismiss the case, but the police declined and warned of additional charges for the bribery attempt.

A admitted to the police that the shop had been selling vapes discreetly for more than four months. Initially, the business functioned as a fruit shop before transitioning into a convenience store format to deflect suspicion, as increased customer activity had raised eyebrows. However, the police managed to see through this facade.

Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

This was not the first encounter with the law for the Orderve shop. It had been raided several times previously for illegal vape sales, continuing to defy government directives aimed at reducing e-cigarette distribution. After past raids, the shop relocated and opened again under the guise of a convenience store, only to be discovered once more, reported the Pattaya News.

A, her two employees, and the seized vaping items were taken to Banglamung Police Station for further investigation and legal action. Police have committed to maintaining their efforts in curbing illegal vape sales to ensure public safety and adherence to government policies.

Related Articles

Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery

43 seconds ago
Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items

23 minutes ago
Middle Eastern tourists in serious Pattaya motorcycle crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Middle Eastern tourists in serious Pattaya motorcycle crash

40 minutes ago
Khon Kaen police raid karaoke bar, 23 test positive for drugs | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen police raid karaoke bar, 23 test positive for drugs

52 minutes ago
Bangkok protest set for today against Pheu Thai&#8217;s government formation | Thaiger Politics News

Bangkok protest set for today against Pheu Thai’s government formation

1 hour ago
Thai police arrest man for smuggling 21 Myanmar migrants | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest man for smuggling 21 Myanmar migrants

2 hours ago
Driver found dead in parked car at Pathum Thani petrol station | Thaiger Thailand News

Driver found dead in parked car at Pathum Thani petrol station

2 hours ago
Snake at doorstep turns into fortune-telling sign for lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Snake at doorstep turns into fortune-telling sign for lucky numbers

2 hours ago
Crane collapse on Rama 2 Road injures three, causes power outage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Crane collapse on Rama 2 Road injures three, causes power outage

2 hours ago
Heavy rain alert as tropical depression affects Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain alert as tropical depression affects Thai provinces

3 hours ago
Tipsy trouble: Bangkok man arrested for fake shooting report | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tipsy trouble: Bangkok man arrested for fake shooting report

21 hours ago
Southern Thailand’s Phi Phi boardwalk faces repair delays | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand’s Phi Phi boardwalk faces repair delays

22 hours ago
Surin father pleads for return of son taken for deportation | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin father pleads for return of son taken for deportation

22 hours ago
Lottery fever grips central Thailand at giant Buddha shrine | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever grips central Thailand at giant Buddha shrine

22 hours ago
Slippery smash: Cha-am pickup crash leaves 12 workers injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Slippery smash: Cha-am pickup crash leaves 12 workers injured

22 hours ago
Nok Air ordered to halt international flights over safety | Thaiger Aviation News

Nok Air ordered to halt international flights over safety

23 hours ago
Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies

1 day ago
M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end | Thaiger Bangkok News

M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end

1 day ago
Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin | Thaiger Phuket News

Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin

1 day ago
Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists

1 day ago
Speeding pickup kills biker in deadly Phang Nga U-turn crash | Thaiger Road deaths

Speeding pickup kills biker in deadly Phang Nga U-turn crash

1 day ago
Thailand storm alert: Tropical system barrels in with torrential rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand storm alert: Tropical system barrels in with torrential rain

1 day ago
LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant | Thaiger Business News

LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant

2 days ago
Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

2 days ago
PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | Thaiger Politics News

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x