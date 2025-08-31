Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items

In a late-night operation on August 30, at 12.36am, Banglamung Police executed a raid on a commercial property located at 112/13-14, Soi Phornprapanimit 2, Pattaya.

Led by Police Colonel Sarawut Nootnarut, with assistance from Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornphong Sukwisit and Police Sub-Lieutenant Thongthawat Phonlakhon, the police targeted a convenience store that was covertly functioning as a comprehensive electronic cigarette outlet.

The raid was prompted by reports from concerned locals. Inside the establishment, police discovered over 600 vape products, including e-cigarette devices, flavoured vape pods, coils, and disposable vapes, all neatly arranged in glass cabinets and on racks within a backroom fitted with air conditioning. The store, operating under the name Orderve, presented itself as an ordinary convenience store, selling various goods to avoid drawing attention.

The operator of the shop, known only as A, was detained alongside two staff members. Police also confiscated 20,000 baht (US$620) in cash, believed to be proceeds from vape sales. During the operation, a person attempted to offer a bribe to the officers to dismiss the case, but the police declined and warned of additional charges for the bribery attempt.

A admitted to the police that the shop had been selling vapes discreetly for more than four months. Initially, the business functioned as a fruit shop before transitioning into a convenience store format to deflect suspicion, as increased customer activity had raised eyebrows. However, the police managed to see through this facade.

This was not the first encounter with the law for the Orderve shop. It had been raided several times previously for illegal vape sales, continuing to defy government directives aimed at reducing e-cigarette distribution. After past raids, the shop relocated and opened again under the guise of a convenience store, only to be discovered once more, reported the Pattaya News.

A, her two employees, and the seized vaping items were taken to Banglamung Police Station for further investigation and legal action. Police have committed to maintaining their efforts in curbing illegal vape sales to ensure public safety and adherence to government policies.