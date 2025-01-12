Shocking discovery of newborn’s body in Lat Krabang dormitory

Shocking discovery of newborn's body in Lat Krabang dormitory
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A housekeeper was shocked to discover blood seeping from a garbage bag, which revealed the body of a newborn upon inspection. The infant’s mother later confessed.

Yesterday, January 11, Police Lieutenant Thirayu Wongsinghe of Charoen Noy Police Station was alerted to the discovery of a newborn’s body at a dormitory in Lat Krabang 13/8, Lat Krabang subdistrict, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok. He, along with the Poh Teck Tung Foundation officers, responded to the scene where they found the body of a female infant.

The housekeeper explained that while collecting rubbish from the second floor, she noticed blood leaking from a garbage bag. Upon opening it, she discovered the newborn’s body wrapped in a yellow bedsheet, with the umbilical cord still attached.

On January 10, the housekeeper moved a black garbage bag from the second floor to the bottom of the staircase to dispose of it the next day. When she returned on January 11 to clean the dormitory, she noticed a red liquid resembling blood oozing from the bag.

Upon inspection, she found the newborn’s body. During the police investigation, a 19 year old woman residing on the second floor confessed that around 1am on January 11, she gave birth to a baby who was alive and crying.

She went to the bathroom to clean herself, but upon returning, she no longer heard the baby and found it had died. Panicking, she placed the body in a garbage bag, reported KhaoSod.

The police searched for evidence in the woman’s room and found clothes worn during childbirth washed and drying inside. She was then taken for questioning to proceed with the investigation.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

In related news, a shocking discovery was made by a 64 year old man searching for field rats in a rice paddy in Wang Hin district, Sisaket province, as he stumbled upon the buried body of an infant.

