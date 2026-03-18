Intruder detained after entering Moo Deng’s enclosure

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 10:57 AM
340 1 minute read
Intruder detained after entering Moo Deng’s enclosure | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from กนกอร สงวนศักดิ์

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, yesterday, March 17, issued a statement after images circulated on social media showing a person entering the restricted enclosure of the pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng at about 5pm.

In a post on its Facebook page, the zoo said staff checks found the intruder was a Thai national who allegedly took advantage of the period when staff were carrying out evening animal care duties to enter a prohibited area, which the zoo described as a private zone and an animal exhibit.

The zoo said its security team detained the suspect and handed the person over to law enforcement. The case is now under investigation to determine the motive, while evidence is being gathered to pursue legal action “to the fullest extent” to maintain safety standards and prioritise the welfare of wildlife.

According to the zoo, keepers checked on Moo Deng and the animal’s family and found they were not harmed.

The zoo said they may have been slightly startled by a close encounter with an outsider, and veterinary staff will continue to closely monitor their behaviour.

The zoo thanked members of the public and fans who reported the incident, saying the support encourages staff to continue prioritising animal welfare.

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Khao Kheow Open Zoo also urged visitors to strictly follow rules and staff instructions for their own safety and that of the animals. It said any risky behaviour will be handled through legal procedures without exception.

Similarly, back in August last year, mystery trespassers who sneaked into Khao Kheow Open Zoo at night triggered a police investigation and a sweeping safety review at one of Chon Buri’s most popular tourist attractions.

The zoo reassured the public that no animals were harmed during the incident and insisted its priority remains the safety of visitors, staff, and wildlife.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 10:57 AM
340 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.