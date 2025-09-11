Doctor suspects zookeeper’s lion death may be suicide

A man was killed by lions at a Bangkok safari park while tourists looked on, in what a doctor suspects may have been a shocking case of suicide.

The incident took place around 11.30am yesterday, September 10, at Safari World, a popular wildlife attraction. The victim, 58 year old Jian, was attacked by lions moments after stepping out of his vehicle inside the lion enclosure.

Among the visitors that day was Dr Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a former professor and surgeon at Phramongkutklao Hospital, who witnessed the brutal attack from his car.

“It was shocking. He just got out of the car and stood there motionless, back to the lions. I honked the horn; other tourists honked too, but he didn’t respond.”

Thawatchai described seeing a pickup-style staff vehicle pull into the enclosure with its windows down.

“It wasn’t feeding time. Normally, they use a barred vehicle with staff inside. But this time, it was just him with no protective gear, nothing.”

He said the keeper stood near the vehicle, staring at the door, seemingly unaware of the looming danger.

“At first, I thought it was some show. He looked like he knew what he was doing. Then, one lion crept up behind him and pounced, dragging him down. Then the others joined in.”

Thawatchai said the terrifying mauling lasted around 15 minutes, with no immediate help arriving, according to KhaoSod.

“Ten minutes later, a safari vehicle drove in, paused, then drove away. It took another five minutes before more staff arrived.”

He questioned the staff’s behaviour and reaction time.

“I think the staff should be tested for alcohol or drugs. People normally react in some way, but there was just nothing. I’ve visited Safari World many times, and safety has always been tightly enforced. This was very unusual.”

Safari World released a statement yesterday evening, stating that this was the first incident of its kind in over 40 years and pledged full support to the victim’s family.

“Following reports of the tragic incident involving a staff member in the lion zone of the open zoo, Safari World Public Company Limited would like to clarify that the employee sustained critical injuries and later passed away.

“The company extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and will provide full care and support to them to the best of its ability.

“Upon inspection, all lions and other animals remain in normal condition and are being closely monitored by a team of experts.

“The company affirms that in over 40 years of operation, such an incident has never occurred. Safari World places the utmost importance on the safety of both tourists and staff, consistently emphasising that no one should leave their vehicle while touring the open zoo, particularly in zones with dangerous animals.

“The company will urgently review and strengthen safety measures to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.