Doctor suspects zookeeper’s lion death may be suicide

Witness says victim stood still as lion crept up and dragged him away

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Doctor suspects zookeeper’s lion death may be suicide | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Nation TV

A man was killed by lions at a Bangkok safari park while tourists looked on, in what a doctor suspects may have been a shocking case of suicide.

The incident took place around 11.30am yesterday, September 10, at Safari World, a popular wildlife attraction. The victim, 58 year old Jian, was attacked by lions moments after stepping out of his vehicle inside the lion enclosure.

Among the visitors that day was Dr Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a former professor and surgeon at Phramongkutklao Hospital, who witnessed the brutal attack from his car.

“It was shocking. He just got out of the car and stood there motionless, back to the lions. I honked the horn; other tourists honked too, but he didn’t respond.”

Doctor suspects zookeeper's lion death may be suicide | News by Thaiger
Photo of Dr Thawatchai Kanchanarin

Thawatchai described seeing a pickup-style staff vehicle pull into the enclosure with its windows down.

“It wasn’t feeding time. Normally, they use a barred vehicle with staff inside. But this time, it was just him with no protective gear, nothing.”

He said the keeper stood near the vehicle, staring at the door, seemingly unaware of the looming danger.

Related Articles

“At first, I thought it was some show. He looked like he knew what he was doing. Then, one lion crept up behind him and pounced, dragging him down. Then the others joined in.”

Doctor suspects zookeeper's lion death may be suicide | News by Thaiger

Thawatchai said the terrifying mauling lasted around 15 minutes, with no immediate help arriving, according to KhaoSod.

“Ten minutes later, a safari vehicle drove in, paused, then drove away. It took another five minutes before more staff arrived.”

He questioned the staff’s behaviour and reaction time.

“I think the staff should be tested for alcohol or drugs. People normally react in some way, but there was just nothing. I’ve visited Safari World many times, and safety has always been tightly enforced. This was very unusual.”

Doctor suspects zookeeper's lion death may be suicide | News by Thaiger

Doctor suspects zookeeper's lion death may be suicide | News by Thaiger

Safari World released a statement yesterday evening, stating that this was the first incident of its kind in over 40 years and pledged full support to the victim’s family.

“Following reports of the tragic incident involving a staff member in the lion zone of the open zoo, Safari World Public Company Limited would like to clarify that the employee sustained critical injuries and later passed away.

“The company extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and will provide full care and support to them to the best of its ability.

“Upon inspection, all lions and other animals remain in normal condition and are being closely monitored by a team of experts.

“The company affirms that in over 40 years of operation, such an incident has never occurred. Safari World places the utmost importance on the safety of both tourists and staff, consistently emphasising that no one should leave their vehicle while touring the open zoo, particularly in zones with dangerous animals.

“The company will urgently review and strengthen safety measures to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control

3 seconds ago
Doctor suspects zookeeper&#8217;s lion death may be suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Doctor suspects zookeeper’s lion death may be suicide

32 minutes ago
Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand

3 hours ago
Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | Thaiger Business News

Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector

16 hours ago
Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives

16 hours ago
Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang

17 hours ago
Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life

17 hours ago
Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

18 hours ago
Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip

18 hours ago
PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques

18 hours ago
Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank

19 hours ago
Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit

19 hours ago
Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya&#8217;s phase one sales hitting 42% | Thaiger Property News

Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya’s phase one sales hitting 42%

19 hours ago
Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears

19 hours ago
Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok&#8217;s Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison

20 hours ago
2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid

20 hours ago
Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video)

20 hours ago
BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy

21 hours ago
Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath | Thaiger Pattaya News

Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath

22 hours ago
China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand | Thaiger Politics News

China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand

23 hours ago
Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for &#8216;Sox on Cox&#8217; performance in Nonthaburi restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for ‘Sox on Cox’ performance in Nonthaburi restaurant

23 hours ago
Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety

23 hours ago
Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight | Thaiger Cannabis News

Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai pickup crash topples 24 power poles and kills 1 victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai pickup crash topples 24 power poles and kills 1 victim

24 hours ago
BBC crew nearly arrested while filming Thailand documentary | Thaiger Bangkok News

BBC crew nearly arrested while filming Thailand documentary

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.