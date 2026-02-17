Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng’s living condition at zoo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 17, 2026, 4:26 PM
201 2 minutes read
Photo via Instagram/ @aaron_gekoski

A Thai environmentalist and social media influencer criticised Khao Kheow Zoo in Chon Buri over the living conditions of its well-known pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, prompting divided reactions among Thai netizens.

Siranudh “Sai” Scott, an environmentalist and a former national park ranger, posted images of a pond within Moo Deng‘s habitat on his X account and said in the caption…

“The other day, I saw pictures showing the current state of Moo Deng’s enclosure. It’s really sad to see it like this. Despite the income generated by Moo Deng, he is just another marketing tool to the people around him.”

The photographs were originally shared on Instagram by conservation photojournalist Aaron Gekoski, who also criticised Moo Deng’s living conditions. He pointed to what he described as a dirty pond covered in waste.

Moo Deng cage
Photo via Instagram/ @aaron_gekoski

The posts prompted divided reactions among Thai netizens. Some backed Sai’s criticism, while others defended the zoo and Moo Deng’s zookeeper, Auttaphon “Benz” Nundee, who is described as closely caring for the pygmy hippo.

Some commenters accused Sai of discouraging a zookeeper, who they said had been working hard to look after Moo Deng and other animals. Others argued Sai did not understand hippos, saying they like living in ponds filled with their own waste.

Other netizens pointed to Khao Kheow Zoo’s standards and said the zoo had been losing money for many years in the past while still feeding its animals properly.

