Italian man proposes to his girlfriend with Moo Deng as witness

An Italian man proposed to his girlfriend at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on March 27, choosing the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng as a witness because his partner is a fan of the animal.

The Italian chef and his girlfriend said they visited the zoo specifically to see Moo Deng. They also prepared a fresh vegetable cake for the hippo, using ingredients listed as Moo Deng’s favourites, including morning glory, pumpkin, carrot and corn.

The couple were seen chopping vegetables in front of Moo Deng’s enclosure, and the woman fed the hippo a sliced carrot.

After placing the vegetable cake for Moo Deng and her mother, Jona, they stayed to watch the two animals eat. During the visit, the man took a ring from his pocket and proposed, drawing applause and cheers from other zoo visitors.

While Moo Deng was intended to be part of the moment, the hippo and her mother appeared focused on their food. Nevertheless, the couple managed to successfully get photographs of the proposal with the animals in the background.

The woman shared that she has been a long-term follower of Moo Deng, staying up to date with the beloved pygmy hippo via social media.

She said they chose the zoo as the place to begin their married life because they believed the positivity and happiness Moo Deng brought to people worldwide would help inspire their strong and beautiful marriage life.

The zoo said visitors can arrange vegetable cakes for animals through its “Cake for Zoo Friends” campaign, which allows people to mark birthdays and special occasions by offering cakes to elephants, hippos, sloths or capybaras.

The zoo added that Thai fans of South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo recently brought a vegetable cake for the hippos to mark his birthday today, March 30.