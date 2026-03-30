Italian man proposes to his girlfriend with Moo Deng as witness

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 30, 2026, 11:47 AM
244 1 minute read
Italian man proposes to his girlfriend with Moo Deng as witness | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง

An Italian man proposed to his girlfriend at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on March 27, choosing the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng as a witness because his partner is a fan of the animal.

The Italian chef and his girlfriend said they visited the zoo specifically to see Moo Deng. They also prepared a fresh vegetable cake for the hippo, using ingredients listed as Moo Deng’s favourites, including morning glory, pumpkin, carrot and corn.

The couple were seen chopping vegetables in front of Moo Deng’s enclosure, and the woman fed the hippo a sliced carrot.

After placing the vegetable cake for Moo Deng and her mother, Jona, they stayed to watch the two animals eat. During the visit, the man took a ring from his pocket and proposed, drawing applause and cheers from other zoo visitors.

Marriage proposal with Moo Deng
Photo via Facebook/ ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง

While Moo Deng was intended to be part of the moment, the hippo and her mother appeared focused on their food. Nevertheless, the couple managed to successfully get photographs of the proposal with the animals in the background.

The woman shared that she has been a long-term follower of Moo Deng, staying up to date with the beloved pygmy hippo via social media.

She said they chose the zoo as the place to begin their married life because they believed the positivity and happiness Moo Deng brought to people worldwide would help inspire their strong and beautiful marriage life.

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Moo Deng Khao Kheow Open Zoo
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo

The zoo said visitors can arrange vegetable cakes for animals through its “Cake for Zoo Friends” campaign, which allows people to mark birthdays and special occasions by offering cakes to elephants, hippos, sloths or capybaras.

The zoo added that Thai fans of South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo recently brought a vegetable cake for the hippos to mark his birthday today, March 30.

Italian couple engages in front of Moo Deng
Photo via Facebook/ ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 30, 2026, 11:47 AM
244 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.