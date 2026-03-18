Influencer questions condo security after heavy safe with gold bar missing

A Thai influencer questioned condominium security in Nakhon Ratchasima after a large safe containing gold bars worth nearly 3 million baht went missing from her room, with no signs of forced entry.

The 33 year old, Phannarai Khemmee, known online as Mod Oil, told followers on Facebook that the 250-kilogramme safe disappeared from her condominium room on March 14.

She said the safe was about 128 centimetres high and 59 centimetres wide and was stored inside a cabinet. Phannarai reported there were no signs of forced entry and no drag marks on the floor in her room.

She said the safe contained gold bars valued at more than 2.4 million baht and several valuable Buddhist amulets.

Phannarai said she asked the condominium juristic office to review CCTV footage but was refused, with staff telling her she would need to present a police complaint document to access the recordings.

She then filed a complaint at Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station and submitted the document to condominium staff. However, she said she was still unable to view the footage, as the juristic team insisted the video would be handed directly to police.

In an interview with ThaiRath, Phannarai said she had been away for several days and realised the safe theft on March 14. She said the last time she checked the safe and confirmed it was still there was on February 21. She added that only she and her boyfriend have keys to the room.

Some netizens accused her of staging the theft to attract attention and promote product sales, citing her smiling and appearing relaxed in social media posts about the incident.

Phannarai denied the claims, saying the safe had genuinely gone missing and she went public because it raised concerns about condominium safety for more than 800 residents.

Some followers suggested technicians who had previously entered her room to install the cabinet where the safe was kept could be involved, saying the safe’s size would require at least three to four people to move.

Police from Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station told Channel 7 they are gathering evidence and reviewing CCTV footage within the condominium to identify suspects.