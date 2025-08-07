Influencer arrested with drugs and vehicles in Suphan Buri raid

Crug syndicate ties expose influencer in sweeping police crackdown

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
212
Picture courtesy of Thairath

A prominent influencer has been arrested along with the seizure of methamphetamine and several vehicles after being linked to a major drug network in Suphan Buri. The operation was conducted by Suphan Buri police and the Region 7 investigative team yesterday, August 6.

Under the direction of Police Major General Wacharin Prasopdee and Police Colonel Peera Atsawapiboonphon, the police apprehended 41 year old Ekachai, whose surname is withheld, in U Thong district, Suphan Buri province.

He was found in possession of 65 methamphetamine pills, 305.5 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, two handguns, along with several cars and motorbikes. He faces charges of illegal drug possession and carrying firearms in public without a licence.

Pol. Col. Peera revealed that Ekachai, known on Facebook as Champ Tai Sichon, is a well-known influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. He is believed to be part of the drug network led by Prawit, also known Kaeng Dan Chang, an important drug suspect who was arrested on July 18 along with two accomplices in Dan Chang district. Investigations indicated that Ekachai had sold firearms to Keng Dan Chang.

The arrest took place in U Thong district, where police discovered that Ekachai had purchased land to build a house. Regarding the multiple vehicles found, Ekachai claimed they were pawned to him by friends. The police are currently interrogating him to expand the investigation and proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of Thairath

In similar news, Thai police have launched a major crackdown on a large-scale drug syndicate operating across southern and northern Thailand, arresting five suspects and seizing assets valued at over 8 million baht. The coordinated operation was dubbed TAKE DOWN MAFIA: Shutting Down the Secret Drug Route.

The sting was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridej, head of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), with raids carried out in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, and Chiang Mai.







