Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht

Police dismantled an illegal gambling operation linked to Auto888vip.com, seizing assets worth 56 million baht, including luxury vehicles valued at 10 million baht and a collection of high-end jewellery and watches. The operation reportedly generated around 20 million baht monthly from online gambling activities.

Today, August 6, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphun, head of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, directed officers to raid a residence within a housing estate in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province, following a court-issued search warrant.

During the raid, a 30 year old man was arrested. He was responsible for managing profits and withdrawing funds from Auto888vip.com, an online gambling site. Police confiscated various assets, including a Mercedes-Benz CLS53 valued at 5 million baht (US$154,505) and a BMW M4 worth 10 million baht (US$309,010).

Additionally, they seized cash amounting to 28 million baht (US$865,130), luxury watches from brands like Patek Philippe and Rolex valued at 3.4 million baht (US$105,060), and branded clothing and jewellery worth over 2.6 million baht (US$80,340).

A collection of mobile phones and bank books was also confiscated. In total, the assets seized amounted to approximately 56 million baht (US$1.73 million). A house and land valued at 7 million baht (US$216,280) were also frozen, reported KhaoSod.

This operation followed an investigation into Auto888vip.com, which was found to host online gambling activities. The site reportedly had around 3,000 active player accounts each month, with monthly cash withdrawals reaching up to 20 million baht (US$617,950) over the past six months. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other people involved in this illegal operation.

In similar news, police dismantled two online gambling rings in Buriram, arresting operators who admitted to previously managing other platforms before creating their own. These networks reportedly handled over 1.8 million baht in monthly transactions.

At 9am on July 2, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphat, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, ordered Police Major General Kritchat Bumrungattano, Police Colonel Tiwa Sophacharoen, and Police Colonel Klaikhet Burirak to lead a cyber police team and investigative unit in raids targeting the jack22 and dakota99 gambling websites in Buriram province.