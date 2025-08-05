Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

Unseen crackdown exposes hidden challenges in local government ranks

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
78 1 minute read
Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 4, at the district office of Song Phi Nong, a surprise drug test was conducted on 202 government officials, ranging from executives to employees, without prior notice.

This action was part of the government’s No Drugs No Dealers policy. The test revealed that five municipal employees tested positive for drugs, resulting in their immediate dismissal.

The operation, initiated by Rattakit Payak, the Song Phi Nong district chief, was executed by Nares Nutong, the district deputy chief of security, along with the 8th Song Phi Nong Volunteer Defense Corps. The test aimed at detecting drug use among local government officials and employees.

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

During the meeting, the officials conducted the drug tests immediately. The outcomes showed that out of 202 people, five municipal employees had positive results, indicating drug use.

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | News by Thaiger

The municipality was promptly notified of the findings. Subsequently, disciplinary actions were taken, leading to the termination of all five employees who failed the drug test, reported KhaoSod.

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In similar news, Thalang district officials uncovered 20 cases of methamphetamine use during a surprise drug screening in Pa Khlok.

The operation, conducted on April 23, was part of a broader effort to combat drug abuse and involved a special task force from the Thalang district administration, village leaders, public health volunteers, and local police.

According to a statement from Thalang officials, checkpoints were established in three key villages, Village 1, 6, and 9, where random urine tests were conducted.

Out of 120 people tested, 20 tested positive for methamphetamine. All those identified admitted to using the drug and voluntarily agreed to undergo treatment at Thalang Hospital.

Although the tests came back positive, no legal action was taken against the people. Searches of vehicles and persons uncovered no illegal substances. Officials stressed that this operation is just one element of an ongoing campaign to reduce drug abuse and improve public safety throughout Phuket.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills

2 minutes ago
Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | Thaiger Thailand News

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

14 minutes ago
Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause

15 minutes ago
Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row

28 minutes ago
Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader

33 minutes ago
Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach

39 minutes ago
The Thaiger hiring – AI-Assisted News Creator | Thaiger Hot News

The Thaiger hiring – AI-Assisted News Creator

39 minutes ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood

51 minutes ago
Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets

58 minutes ago
Cambodian workers flock to border to return home | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers flock to border to return home

1 hour ago
Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn

1 hour ago
Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms

1 hour ago
Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school

1 hour ago
Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3 | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3

2 hours ago
Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave

2 hours ago
TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Finance

TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur

4 hours ago
3 Thai girls missing after late-night escape from Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

3 Thai girls missing after late-night escape from Chiang Mai school

17 hours ago
79 year old Thai woman rescued after 3 days lost in Phitsanulok forest | Thaiger Thailand News

79 year old Thai woman rescued after 3 days lost in Phitsanulok forest

18 hours ago
Thai man confesses to killing mother and hiding body in cement-filled bathtub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man confesses to killing mother and hiding body in cement-filled bathtub

19 hours ago
Thai boy fatally stabbed and stripped over friend&#8217;s romantic rivalry | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy fatally stabbed and stripped over friend’s romantic rivalry

20 hours ago
Thai man loses leg after disassembling live grenade at home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man loses leg after disassembling live grenade at home

21 hours ago
Three children injured in motorcycle crash with car in Thanyaburi | Thaiger Road deaths

Three children injured in motorcycle crash with car in Thanyaburi

22 hours ago
Phuket intensifies drug crackdown with new phase of national campaign | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket intensifies drug crackdown with new phase of national campaign

22 hours ago
Thai MECC rescues stranded fishermen after two days at sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai MECC rescues stranded fishermen after two days at sea

22 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x