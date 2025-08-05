Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

Yesterday, August 4, at the district office of Song Phi Nong, a surprise drug test was conducted on 202 government officials, ranging from executives to employees, without prior notice.

This action was part of the government’s No Drugs No Dealers policy. The test revealed that five municipal employees tested positive for drugs, resulting in their immediate dismissal.

The operation, initiated by Rattakit Payak, the Song Phi Nong district chief, was executed by Nares Nutong, the district deputy chief of security, along with the 8th Song Phi Nong Volunteer Defense Corps. The test aimed at detecting drug use among local government officials and employees.

During the meeting, the officials conducted the drug tests immediately. The outcomes showed that out of 202 people, five municipal employees had positive results, indicating drug use.

The municipality was promptly notified of the findings. Subsequently, disciplinary actions were taken, leading to the termination of all five employees who failed the drug test, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thalang district officials uncovered 20 cases of methamphetamine use during a surprise drug screening in Pa Khlok.

The operation, conducted on April 23, was part of a broader effort to combat drug abuse and involved a special task force from the Thalang district administration, village leaders, public health volunteers, and local police.

According to a statement from Thalang officials, checkpoints were established in three key villages, Village 1, 6, and 9, where random urine tests were conducted.

Out of 120 people tested, 20 tested positive for methamphetamine. All those identified admitted to using the drug and voluntarily agreed to undergo treatment at Thalang Hospital.

Although the tests came back positive, no legal action was taken against the people. Searches of vehicles and persons uncovered no illegal substances. Officials stressed that this operation is just one element of an ongoing campaign to reduce drug abuse and improve public safety throughout Phuket.