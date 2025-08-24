Officials crack down on drug precursor chemicals at Thai border

Border crackdown intensifies amid rising concerns over chemical trafficking

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025
69 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Today, August 24, officials, led by Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the Minister of Justice, conducted an inspection at the Mae Sot Customs House in Tak province. The visit followed a significant seizure of precursor chemicals used in drug production. Those implicated in their import or export will face strict legal action.

The delegation included General Niphat Thonglek, Deputy Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and former defence ministry permanent secretary, Niyom Termsrisuk, Deputy Minister of Justice, Choochip Pongchai, Governor of Tak province, and Mana Siripitayawat, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

Also present were Pichaya Charuensun, Head of Mae Sot Customs, and Sarawut Phakdee, Director of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Region 6. They collectively reviewed operations and received briefings on the prevention and control of precursor chemicals for drug production.

Pol. Col. Tawee emphasised the importance of controlling these chemicals, as they are pivotal to drug manufacturing processes. The focus is on enhancing the efficiency of monitoring exports and transits, especially through Thailand’s western border, which leads to drug production sites in neighbouring countries.

A significant case had been uncovered on August 20 at a warehouse in Mae Ka Sa subdistrict, Mae Sot district, where over 800 tonnes of precursor chemicals were stored, awaiting shipment to a neighbouring country. These chemicals could be used to produce substantial quantities of methamphetamine and crystal meth.

The current visit aims to study operations, assess impacts, and address challenges in the region, while also exchanging ideas and suggestions to develop strategies for tackling the misuse of chemicals in drug production. This is seen as a fundamental approach to addressing the root cause of the drug problem.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Drug precursors

Collaboration among agencies at the Mae Sot Customs House, including the Department of Special Investigation, led to the seizure of chemicals valued at 67 million baht (US$2 million), intended for export to neighbouring countries.

Pol. Col. Tawee added that numerous chemicals have been seized along the border in recent years. From 2024 to 2025, there have been 12 cases of chemical seizures intended for drug production along the Thai border, with five occurring in Tak province.

Anyone found involved in producing, importing, or exporting chemicals for illegal purposes will face severe legal consequences. The committee’s activities align with government policies to mitigate drug problems within a set timeframe and involve implementing strict measures for chemical export and transit.

Moving forward, the committee will closely monitor and evaluate chemical control measures to achieve effective drug problem resolution, ensuring sustainable drug prevention in the region, reported KhaoSod.

Officials crack down on drug precursor chemicals at Thai border

