Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 25, a drug crackdown in Dan Chang district, Suphan Buri, resulted in five monks and a temple painter being defrocked and detained. This action followed complaints from locals about drug use among monks at two temples in the area.

District chief Phan Suksawaeng directed district security officer Phisut Santinakh to lead the operation, which involved local administrative officials and a task force. The first temple, located in Dan Chang subdistrict, had six monks tested for drugs, with two testing positive.

The second temple, in Wang Khan subdistrict, had seven monks tested, with three testing positive. Additionally, a painter residing at the temple was also found with drugs.

Phisut stated that the operation aligns with the government’s No Drugs No Dealers policy spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior. Monks who tested positive admitted to drug use were defrocked. They, along with the layperson involved, were entered into a treatment programme known as CBTX, which focuses on rehabilitation.

This initiative is supported by community involvement and data screening conducted by Dan Chang Hospital for close monitoring. Phisut urged residents to report any drug-related activities to the Damrongtham Centre or community leaders. The administrative officers ensure immediate action to keep the community drug-free, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, police in Surat Thani conducted an inspection at a well-known temple and found two monks in legal violation. One tested positive for drugs, while the other had an outstanding arrest warrant. Both were subsequently defrocked according to monastic rules before being handed over to authorities for legal proceedings.

Jarae Tungkaew, head of Koh Samui’s security division, joined local defence volunteers and officers from Koh Samui Police Station and Koh Samui Tourist Police in inspecting Wat Si Thawip in Ang Thong subdistrict, Koh Samui district. During the operation, seven resident monks were asked to undergo urine tests for drug use.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
