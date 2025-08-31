Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales

In the early hours of yesterday, August 30, a task force led by senior district official Wanchai Wannapraham carried out a raid on a restaurant named Feel Camp, located in Soi Pattaya Tai.

This operation was initiated under the directive of Banglamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, following complaints lodged with the Damrongdhama Centre. The complaints were related to the establishment’s operations extending into the early morning, causing noise disturbances to locals, and the illegal sale of a potent kratom drink known as 4×100.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the venue, situated behind a row of residential accommodations, functioning as a hybrid restaurant and entertainment spot. It offered barbecue pork, live music, and a variety of alcoholic beverages, effectively operating as an unlicensed bar. The vibrant atmosphere, complete with music, attracted a large crowd.

Officials promptly ordered the music to be turned off and proceeded with identity checks, drug tests, and vehicle searches for illegal items.

Although no illegal items were found in the vehicles, urine tests revealed that six individuals, including both staff and patrons, tested positive for drug use, indicated by the purple colour of their urine samples. These people were detained for further substance screening.

Furthermore, the raid uncovered evidence of the illegal sale of the 4×100 kratom drink, a potent concoction banned under Thai law. The six people who tested positive for drug use were taken to the Banglamung District Office for documentation and were referred for rehabilitation.

The person identified as the venue’s manager was charged with operating an unlicensed entertainment venue, selling alcohol beyond legal hours, and illegally distributing the kratom drink, reported The Pattaya News.

All suspects and evidence were handed over to the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a Pattaya kratom shop was discovered to be a cover for a drug operation, with methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy seized during a late-night raid.