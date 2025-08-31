Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales

Raid uncovers illegal kratom drinks amid noise complaints

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee22 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025
56 1 minute read
Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the early hours of yesterday, August 30, a task force led by senior district official Wanchai Wannapraham carried out a raid on a restaurant named Feel Camp, located in Soi Pattaya Tai.

This operation was initiated under the directive of Banglamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, following complaints lodged with the Damrongdhama Centre. The complaints were related to the establishment’s operations extending into the early morning, causing noise disturbances to locals, and the illegal sale of a potent kratom drink known as 4×100.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the venue, situated behind a row of residential accommodations, functioning as a hybrid restaurant and entertainment spot. It offered barbecue pork, live music, and a variety of alcoholic beverages, effectively operating as an unlicensed bar. The vibrant atmosphere, complete with music, attracted a large crowd.

Officials promptly ordered the music to be turned off and proceeded with identity checks, drug tests, and vehicle searches for illegal items.

Although no illegal items were found in the vehicles, urine tests revealed that six individuals, including both staff and patrons, tested positive for drug use, indicated by the purple colour of their urine samples. These people were detained for further substance screening.

Furthermore, the raid uncovered evidence of the illegal sale of the 4×100 kratom drink, a potent concoction banned under Thai law. The six people who tested positive for drug use were taken to the Banglamung District Office for documentation and were referred for rehabilitation.

Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The person identified as the venue’s manager was charged with operating an unlicensed entertainment venue, selling alcohol beyond legal hours, and illegally distributing the kratom drink, reported The Pattaya News.

Related Articles

All suspects and evidence were handed over to the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a Pattaya kratom shop was discovered to be a cover for a drug operation, with methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy seized during a late-night raid.

Latest Thailand News
Police arrest legendary gambling den owner in Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger Crime News

Police arrest legendary gambling den owner in Ayutthaya raid

9 seconds ago
Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales

22 minutes ago
Motorcyclist survives 3 metres overpass fall in Pattaya accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist survives 3 metres overpass fall in Pattaya accident

43 minutes ago
Thai navy seizes 8,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai navy seizes 8,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil

1 hour ago
Man injured in Phatthalung temple shooting during funeral | Thaiger Crime News

Man injured in Phatthalung temple shooting during funeral

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery

3 hours ago
Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items

3 hours ago
Middle Eastern tourists in serious Pattaya motorcycle crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Middle Eastern tourists in serious Pattaya motorcycle crash

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen police raid karaoke bar, 23 test positive for drugs | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen police raid karaoke bar, 23 test positive for drugs

3 hours ago
Bangkok protest set for today against Pheu Thai&#8217;s government formation | Thaiger Politics News

Bangkok protest set for today against Pheu Thai’s government formation

4 hours ago
Thai police arrest man for smuggling 21 Myanmar migrants | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest man for smuggling 21 Myanmar migrants

4 hours ago
Driver found dead in parked car at Pathum Thani petrol station | Thaiger Thailand News

Driver found dead in parked car at Pathum Thani petrol station

4 hours ago
Snake at doorstep turns into fortune-telling sign for lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Snake at doorstep turns into fortune-telling sign for lucky numbers

5 hours ago
Crane collapse on Rama 2 Road injures three, causes power outage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Crane collapse on Rama 2 Road injures three, causes power outage

5 hours ago
Heavy rain alert as tropical depression affects Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain alert as tropical depression affects Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Tipsy trouble: Bangkok man arrested for fake shooting report | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tipsy trouble: Bangkok man arrested for fake shooting report

24 hours ago
Southern Thailand’s Phi Phi boardwalk faces repair delays | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand’s Phi Phi boardwalk faces repair delays

1 day ago
Surin father pleads for return of son taken for deportation | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin father pleads for return of son taken for deportation

1 day ago
Lottery fever grips central Thailand at giant Buddha shrine | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever grips central Thailand at giant Buddha shrine

1 day ago
Slippery smash: Cha-am pickup crash leaves 12 workers injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Slippery smash: Cha-am pickup crash leaves 12 workers injured

1 day ago
Nok Air ordered to halt international flights over safety | Thaiger Aviation News

Nok Air ordered to halt international flights over safety

1 day ago
Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies

1 day ago
M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end | Thaiger Bangkok News

M81 motorway to Kanchanaburi planned for opening by year’s end

1 day ago
Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin | Thaiger Phuket News

Gun stunt in forest exposes Phuket drug kingpin

1 day ago
Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand grants royal pardon to jailed activists and artists

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee22 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x