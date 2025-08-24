Banglamung raid: Woman arrested for illegal e-cigarettes and drugs

In Banglamung, Chon Buri, on August 21 at 6.30pm, police conducted a raid on a residence located on Soi Thung Klom-Tal Man 29. The operation, led by Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Thana Wisetchai and Investigation Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Suphat Sutsong, resulted in the arrest of 50 year old Hathaithip “Thai” Rueangkham. Police seized 62 disposable e-cigarettes of the COKE TIN brand as evidence.

During the interrogation, Hathaithip claimed she did not acquire the vapes through a trafficking network. Instead, she stated that a scavenger, who owed her 3,000 baht (US$92), gave them to her.

She alleged that the vapes had been discarded by Chinese nationals under a motorway bridge. Despite knowing it was illegal, she confessed to selling the vapes to teenagers for 50 baht (US$1.5) each to earn a profit.

However, police dismissed her explanation. They noted that the vapes were in immaculate condition and in a large quantity, which suggested they were directly imported illegally. Furthermore, a drug test indicated positive results for illegal substances in her system, reported The Pattaya News.

Hathaithip is facing charges of concealing, selling, or possessing smuggled goods under Section 246 of the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017). Additionally, she is charged with the illegal consumption of a Category 1 narcotic. She was detained and is now in the hands of investigators for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, on August 16, a 22 year old man, Pornpawit Rotkarnjanarak, was arrested in a condominium in Pathum Thani. He faces charges of distributing illegal substances, specifically e-cigarette pods laced with ketamine, and had an outstanding arrest warrant for defamation.

The arrest was authorised by Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, with support from Police Major Generals Noppasil Poonasawat and Samart Promchart. The operation was led by Police Colonels Cherdsak Rodkhem and Pansa Amornpitak, while Police Lieutenant Colonels Arthit Sreesuayong and Supakit Kongchuen from Yannawa police station directed the investigation.