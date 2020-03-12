Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing | The Thaiger

Crime
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
A Grab taxi driver has turned himself in to police in Chiang Mai police after a Dutch tourist lost 500 euros at an exchange booth in the city. The 27 year old Duct national, identified as “Edwin T.” reported to police after dropping his wallet at a booth at in the city’s Saphan Lek on Monday.
CCTV showed a Grab driver quickly picking it up.
Yesterday 40 year old “Urupong” went to the police, but denies keeping the money.
Though the original Chiang Mai News report stopped short of calling him a thief, it said it remains “unclear” what happened to the cash and called the Grab driver’s hands “fast.”
SOURCES: thaivisa | Chiang Mai NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau have reported a number of cases in the Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. Both dugs cases involve a truck and an attempt to hide the illicit drugs in large sacks which were packed with dog food.
In the first case, 38 year old Jiradech Isipriya from Chiang Mai as well as 3 other members of a Kamphaeng Phet gang, were trying to transport 5.3 million methamphetamine pills to deliver to a customer. Officials received a tip off that the gang were about to ship a large delivery to a central Thailand province.
Police claim the gang had been ordered by a “big boss” to transport the shipment of drugs from Chiang Mai south into central Thailand provinces Central Thailand. Police report that on March 3 at 6.20pm officials stopped a suspicious truck at Payuha Checkpoint in Nakhon Sawan Province. They searched the truck and found large bags of dog food, mixed in with bags of methamphetamine tablets. The suspects admitted to police that they have done the same delivery at least 3 times before.
In the next case, police stopped another “suspicious” truck (there seem to be a LOT of suspicious trucks floating around northern Thailand) that police had to chase after the vehicle drove straight through the checkpoint.
When police saw the truck they signalled the pick-up to stop. But instead, the driver attempted to drive through, crashing into 2 police vehicles on the way. Officials kept following the vehicle until it was intercepted before driving off the road. 2 men were arrested, both from Chumpon Province. Inside the truck were 1,000 kilograms (1 tonne) of marijuana.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai gets world podium positions two days in a row, for air pollution
Hot AND polluted. Chiang Mai scored the top position again as the most air polluted city in the world yesterday, according to AirVisual.com. Today it has lost the top spot, but only just. Today’s temperature will again soar close to 40C with the rest of the week continuing to sizzle with almost no respite from the wind (forecast below). Saturday’s temperature is expected to reach 41C.
But the PM2.5 levels have dropped from yesterday’s horrendous score of 239, to under 200 this morning in the main city. However in the areas around Chiang Mai city, and further towards the Myanmar border, the air pollution readings are exceeding 300 – readings considered ‘hazardous’ for people in those areas.
The Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution. Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality, 101-105 will affect sensitive groups, 151-200 is slightly harmful to health, 201-300 is ‘very unhealthy’ and 301-500 means ‘hazardous’.
The Thai Pollution Control Department reports that air pollution in the North will tend to worsen this week due to the burning of fields, plantations and farmlands in neighbouring countries without admitting that some of the burning is also happening on Thai soil.
You can read about the Thai game of smoke and mirrors when it comes to air pollution in the north and north-east HERE.
Chiang Mai, and it’s environs have suffered from air pollution since the middle of January, when the PM2.5 level reached into the high 100s and has continued to climb since.
Reading around Bangkok today are mostly around 100 with some higher readings to the west of the city nearer the Myanmar border.
The World Health Organisation has an upper safe limit of ’25’ whilst the Thai government has set it upper limit at ’50’. Just about everywhere in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand is above even the government’s own ‘safe’ levels today.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
The internet is abuzz with outrage and indignation as netizens and animal lovers express their outrage over a man in arrested in northern Thailand for adopting kittens, then killing them. Officers in Chiang Mai arrested the man, identified as Waitaya Kadpab, on animal cruelty charges for adopting and killing up to 12 kittens.
Authorities told Thai media that several people came forward complaining a man had been abusing cats. Police say three separate people posted on social media that they needed homes for stray cats they’d found. In each case, Waitaya responded, saying that he’d adopt them. According to police, Waitaya then tortured and killed the cats.
One woman said that she found a stray cat and posted that it needed a home. On February 26 she handed over the cat to Waitaya, who said that he would “take great care of it.
But the woman later discovered through an online site that the man is a known animal abuser. She called Wataya and asked how the cat was, and whether she could have it back.
She says he fobbed her off a few times, eventually telling her that the cat was dead.
The Watchdog Thailand Foundation reports Waitaya has been accused of killing up to 12 cats. He will be sent to court, and if found guilty he faces a maximum of two years in jail and a 40,000 baht fine.
Wataya maintains his innocence, saying that these cats were untrained and difficult to care for, and that had to use violence to keep them orderly. He said that he had been “stressed and unable to control himself.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thailand News Today, Thursday, March 12. Daily TV News.
Lazada investigating allegations of facemask price gouging
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
200 landmines cleared from old battleground near Burmese border
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus2 hours ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Politics2 days ago
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
- Coronavirus1 day ago
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary