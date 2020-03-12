200 landmines cleared from old battleground near Burmese border | The Thaiger

South
200 landmines cleared from old battleground near Burmese border
The army’s Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has announced that they’ve cleared more than 200 landmines from a former battlefield in the southern province of Chumphon, near the Burmese border. TMAC chief Wisut Uthitwattana says the 6.6 square kilometre area was marked as a potential landmine zone as it was the site of battles between ethnic insurgents and Burmese troops.
The TMAC, which has received funds from the Norwegian People’s Aid since 2001 to survey the battleground and remove mines, yesterday led reporters on a tour to show its results. The TMAC’s land survey found 3.46 square kilometres, over half of the area, mine-free, and 3.17 sq/km a “dangerous area” (DA) for landmines.
“We classify land into three zones. First is landmine-intensive, second is a high slope that is less risk, and third is relatively free area such as hunting tracks and farmland that we plan to return to villagers for farming after we make sure the area is safe.”
Data from a land survey last year found there are three landmine-intensive areas, almost 60,000 square metres in total, from which more than 200 landmines have been removed. The TMAC continues surveying the area.
The first spot is deemed “Nern Mamuang” of 27,580 square metres. The TMAC cleared 106 mines and 157 other munitions there last year.
Second is “Nern 491,”12,688 square metres, where 70 landmines and 21 large munitions were cleared.
Third is “Karen Base” of 15,690 sq/m where 42 landmines and four munitions were removed. All large ordinance will be destroyed at Saha Thai Palm Oil Plantation on March 24.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
A businessman in Thailand’s southern Trang province is dead after being shot down in home Tuesday in front of his family. Police say the murder occurred about 9:35pm. Thai media report that 32 year old Suchart Kongpeng was eating watermelon with his family when hooded gunman in a white shirt broke into the house and opened fire with a 12-gauge shotgun, killing Suchart instantly. The attack was witnessed by his wife, their 12 year old son and five cousins, who were unhurt.
Police believe the motive was a business conflict. Suchart was a trader of rubber wood and oil palms. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Elsewhere, in Thailand’s northeast, a man’s charred body was found inside a gutted pickup truck near a cassava plantation in Nakhon Ratchasima. Locals found the burned out Toyota pickup behind a municipality office.
They told police that they went to investigate a fire in a grassy field. When they arrived they found the pickup and a corpse nearby. They believed the fire spread from the vehicle to the field.
The body was later identified as 47 year old Kittisak Tamdeekin, an officer in the Thai air force.
According to the Bangkok Post a charcoal stove was found on the floor below the left front seat. Police say it appeared he suffocated himself before the vehicle caught fire. The truck was registered to Kittisak’s father.
Kittisak’s wife told police her husband was promoted to the rank of flight lieutenant in November, but he suffered from stress and had been taking anti-depressant medication.
Police are investigating to establish the actual cause of death, but have ruled out the possibility murder.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Siamrath | Bangkok Post
Crime
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
Gunmen in Pattanni province in Thailand’s restive South shot dead an assistant village headman while he was exercising at a children’s playground yesterday. Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to Thailand’s Southern Conflict.
The drive-by shooting occurred at playground in front of a football field in Ban Prawae of tambon Yarang.
Witnesses say Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae village, was using the exercise equipment when four men pulled up on two motorcycles. One of them opened fire at Chanwit with a pistol, hitting him three times in the body, killing him. The gunnmen fled immediately after the attack.
No shell casings were found at the scene, indicating that the gun used was a revolver.
Police are investigating.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary
The suicide letter from a former Yala judge, who took his own life on Saturday, continued to raise many suspicions about the independence of the Thai judicial system.
Khanakorn Pianchana, previously the head of the trial court at Yala Provincial Court in southern Thailand, took his own life on Saturday in his Chiang Mai residence. He posted a 2 page letter dated March 6 titled “Khanakorn October” (translated) which he posted on his Facebook page.
The letter mentioned the incident last October when he shot himself in the Yala courtroom after begrudgingly reading a ruling. Before that incident he had already posted a 25 page statement claiming that a superior judge had been trying to influence his judgement in a criminal case.
Read more about the October 4 incident when the judge shot himself in a Yala Court HERE and HERE.
Khanakorn mentioned in his weekend suicide note that following the first suicide attempt he was “sure he would be dismissed as a judge”. Instead he was investigated by the Thai Court of Justice and was charged as a suspect in a criminal case. He insisted that he had acted in the Yala courtroom out of sincerity “to return justice to the people”.
“Being deprived of a job I love means a loss of one’s true self. My body and mind cannot bear the consequences of my action and my life is now filled with misery.” (as translated in The Nation)
“I do not regret it and I’m proud of being part of administering justice for the Thai people.”
“In the past, we had the 1997 Constitution written by the Constitution Drafting Council. People and academics admit it was the most democratic charter the country had ever had. You may wonder why when the charter was in effect, reviewing a ruling at the first-court level is not allowed. Could it be that the drafters knew such a review could pave the way for interfering of a ruling by regional court presidents?”
“I want to ask friends, you fellow-Thais: Do you find an evil intention in what I had done, which led to disciplinary and criminal action against me? A reply in your heart is enough. As for me, I knew from the start. It’s a pity you are not my judge.“
I thought I would surely die on October 4 of 2019, but heaven decided to spare me and let me have extra time with my family. I have used it to fix and renovate my house, making sure that my wife and son can live here safely and comfortably.”
“I have taught my son to be strong and be good. A good person is one who does good things for himself, others, and the general public under the framework of morality.“
“March 6-7 is a suitable date for me to leave this world, since my son’s summer vacation has already started. Before that I tried to meditate to calm my mind but it didn’t work out so well, so I decided to calm it with force.”
“Life is just a journey. This body is not our own. In the end everything will turn to dust and we inevitably have to leave our duties and loved ones. The only thing that remains is our good deeds in the memory of others. I wish you all good luck and happiness. Farewell.”
Khanakorn also added a postscript that a donation for his son’s scholarship is welcome by money transfer to his Siam Commercial Bank savings account Khanakorn Pianchana at account Number 714-236-9930.
The dead judge’s letter has stirred up Thai netizens and attracted broad criticism of the judicial system, again. Pro-democracy netizens are also expressing their deep sorrow and sympathy with him and his family while some government supporters have added their lukewarm condolences.
Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, from the governing Prachachart Party called for an investigation into his death yesterday maintaining that the case be handled “immediately and with transparency”.
“The government should also consider providing his family with financial aid as well as a pension package that is suitable for a judge who gave his life for the integrity of his career,”
Some responses uncluded the phrases… “return justice to the judge” and “return justice to the people”.
After Khanakorn’s first suicide attempt last year, Yala’s senior judge identified by Khanakorn denied interfering with the judge’s verdict. At the time the case related to national security matter involving a law enforcement agency fighting insurgency in the deep South.
Khanakorn’s verdict acquitted those who were charged by the authorities. The case sparked an intense political debate with some blaming Khanakorn for making political points while pro-democracy activists demanded reform of the judicial system.
Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the former secretary-general of the Future Forward Party, posted his response on Saturday…
“Khanakorn is not a criminal, he is a judge who tried to uphold justice. I would like to express my condolences to his family and his loved ones, hoping they will have the strength to bear this time of sadness and this unbearable incident.“
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Nation
