Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao | The Thaiger

Crime
Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao
Police general Krisana Pattanacharoen, dupty spokesman of the Royal Thai Police reports that a serving police sergeant was allegedly arrested in Chachoengsao province (east of Bangkok) for conspiring to rob a bank.
Officers from Bangpakong Police Station reported that there was a suspicious-looking man in front of Kasikornbank’s Bangwua branch in Bangpakong district.
“The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth mask, black clothes, carrying a backpack standing in front of the bank’s ATMs.”
“When patrolling police officers questioned him, he said he was an undercover police officer from the Special Branch Bureau and tried to flee.”
Officers then arrested him after trying to escape from the patrolling officers, a Glock 19 handgun was found in his jacket along with secondary magazine with 40 bullets.”
Police revealed that the suspect was 33 year old Sergeant Pannathep (last name withheld), who worked as unit commander of Police Clearance Service Centre at the Special Branch Bureau, Royal Thai Police.
General Krisana says that the man confessed to a conspiracy to rob the bank, saying that he was 400,000 baht in debt and his wife was out of work.”
“The sergeant will be charged with carrying firearms in a public place, while officers will further investigate the origin of the firearm and ammunition to see if there are other offenses involved.”
“The Special Branch Bureau will later appoint a committee to consider disciplinary punishment against the sergeant.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus Mask
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Provincial Police Region 1 officers have arrested 3 people who have been charged with selling a large quantity of fake hand gel dispensers and face masks. The arrests were made in Samut Prakan (south of Bangkok), Pathum Thani (north of Bangkok) and Bangkok. The provincial police believe that all 3 suspects are part of a bigger network of distributors and retailers.
Police first raided a warehouse in Thanyaburi district of Bangkok and found 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The warehouse allegedly belongs to Banpote Kaewwaree, who has been allegedly been receiving and selling the face mask in large quantities.
According to the police, Banpote has also told them he had more masks that were hidden in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since admitted that he was hired by a man called ‘Fey’ to deliver the masks to the warehouse.
The second arrest was a woman by the name of Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks was found at a housing estate in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She was charged with price gouging. She told police she received the masks from a supplier in Pathum Thani.
In Samut Prakan, the third case, police arrested a man who allegedly sold substandard alcohol gel through his Facebook. Charnchai Wathichanont has been charged with false advertising and selling alcohol products without permission.
He was arrested at his home where police found plastic tubs containing 617 litres of the fake gel product marked with a label “70% alcohol”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Australian man arrested over child sexual abuse charge
Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division police have arrested 63 year old William James Petrie, an Australian man living in Central Thailand on sexual abuse charges in his home country. He was arrested at his house in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, where he was living with his Thai wife and her family.
The man’s wife, whose identity has been withheld, said she was shocked to learn her husband was wanted over sexual abuse crimes.
Officials said the arrest was made at the request of the Australian embassy in Thailand. Mr Petrie faces a charge of sexual abuse of children under 10 years old in the Australian state of New South Wales.
Although there is no modern extradition agreement between Australia and Thailand, Mr Petrie will be returned to Australia under the 1911 extradition agreement as Australia remains a member of the British Commonwealth and the historical treaty will apply.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Gang of 6 steal 5 motorbikes from Ayutthaya police station
A police officer of the Ruea Police station in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, said “while he was reorganising confiscated bikes parked in the police station he had noticed that there were 5 motorbikes missing .”
Authorities have now arrested 19 year olds Sipakij Kantaklin and Chachwan Rummana from Saraburi province, northeast of Bangkok. The 2 suspects worked with 4 teenagers and used 4 motorbikes to commit the crime.
The 2 suspects were brought to the Tha Ruea station where they pointed out exactly the locations where the stolen motorbikes were parked. They also revealed to the police that they had to climb a 1.5 metre fence into the station. They then carried the motorbikes and took them out behind the station to escape along the railway tracks.
The suspects had informed the officials of an incident that lead then to steal 4 motorbikes.
Previously police from the Tha Reau station had taken his motorbike as evidence due to his bike being modified into a racing bike. The suspect, keen to get his motorbike back, hatched a “cunning plan” with 5 other friends.
On the night of March 22, they cut the power off to where the motorcycles was stored and climbed over the fence. They waited until a train was passing by the station to carry the motorbikes out behind the station.
They realised that the plan worked so came back a few more times. A total of 5 motorbikes were stolen from the station, including the suspect’s original motorbike.
The case led to the arrest of the 2 suspects along with 4 teenagers. All 6 have now been prosecuted.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
