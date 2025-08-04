Missing French woman found dead near Angkor Wat in Cambodia

A French woman was found dead near the popular tourist attraction, Angkor Wat, in Cambodia after going missing during a morning jog on Saturday, August 2.

A friend of the French woman, Lisa Girard, provided an update on the search at 12.55pm today, August 4, confirming that Girard’s body had been found earlier in the day. The friend also expressed appreciation to all who assisted in the search.

Girard had arrived in Cambodia in 2024 after hitchhiking from Paris to Phnom Penh. She travelled through 15 countries over the course of four months. Her journey was part of a campaign to raise funds for the Cambodian NGO, Pour un Sourire d’Enfant (For a Child’s Smile).

On the morning of August 2, Girard had set out to run alone with a target distance of 21 kilometres. Her friends later reported her missing to local police, informing them that she was last seen near Ta Som Temple at around 7.20am.

Girard’s disappearance was widely shared on Cambodian social media, prompting locals to share information with her friends. According to Khmer Times, one Cambodian woman reported seeing her run past her coffee shop near Sras Srang Lake at approximately 7am.

Another netizen said she was seen running near the ticket office on Old Route 60 and heading towards Roundabout 60 at about 7.50am.

This morning, Girard’s friends urged Cambodian officials to deploy drones to assist in the search. Her body was eventually discovered near Angkor Wat. The condition of her body, the cause of death, and the exact location where she was found have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Amarin TV reported that just a day before her disappearance, on Friday, August 1, Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism had assured the public that the country was safe for travellers and welcomed tourists from around the world.

The announcement came following a second ceasefire agreement with Thailand. The ministry also reportedly stressed that Preah Vihear Temple, once a battleground, was now safe for visitors.