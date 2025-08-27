Caught red handed: man admits sexually abusing dog in Songkhla Public Park

Government official's confession shocks community and animal rights advocates

Bright Choomanee
August 27, 2025

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

In a shocking case in Songkhla, a 59 year old man has been admitted to sexually abusing a dog inside a public restroom at a popular city park. The incident reportedly took place at the Woodball Sports Park near Laem Son On, a well-known tourist area in the city.

According to witnesses, the man, described as slim with a shaved head and wearing a striped t-shirt and shorts, was confronted by a passerby who asked what he was doing. The man allegedly admitted, “I abused the dog,” and even pointed to the female dog in question. Tensions rose as he became aggressive, attempting to strike the witness before eventually leaving the scene.

Local animal welfare volunteer Surachet Sarawisanutchayakul, who filmed the encounter, told reporters that he had been suspicious of the man for some time. He described seeing the man repeatedly riding a motorcycle around the park, often behaving suspiciously around stray dogs. About six months ago, a nearby food vendor had reported seeing similar acts but had avoided intervening.

The public park where the incident occurred spans several rai and features multiple pavilions, including a two-storey structure with restrooms. The area is normally frequented by elderly locals for exercise, and around 10 to 20 stray dogs live in the park, making it a secluded but regular spot for the perpetrator to act.

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

Officials have issued a summons for the man, who is reportedly a government official set to retire in September. The video evidence clearly captures the abuse. Officials are confident of pursuing charges that could result in imprisonment and fines, reported CH7.

Animal welfare representatives emphasised the seriousness of the crime, noting that the man has reportedly been committing similar acts for over a year. Officials plan to notify his government department, stressing the importance of holding public servants accountable, especially given the organisation’s reputation.

