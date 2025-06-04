Samut Songkhram man accused of assaulting stepdaughter for years

In Samut Songkhram province, a 33 year old father is accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter since she was in fifth grade, resulting in her having a four year old child.

The girl’s mother allegedly knew about the abuse but attempted to sever ties with her daughter instead of addressing the issue. Chalida “Ton Aor” Palamat, an advocate for the victim, accompanied the three sisters, including 26 year old A, 20 year old B, and 14 year old C, to file a complaint at the Lad Yai Police Station.

Police Major General Somphop Kuhawichanon, the Samut Songkhram Provincial Police Commander, along with other officials, have initiated an investigation. Efforts to locate the suspect, Thaksin, have been unsuccessful, but his 62 year old mother, Bangon, was found.

Bangon claimed she was unaware of the pregnancy until the ninth month and believes that the child was not fathered by her son. She speculated that not paying for a room, a regular expense, triggered the complaint and believed the stepdaughter might have been jealous of the relationship between her mother and Thaksin.

The eldest sister, A, revealed that 15 years ago, she experienced inappropriate behaviour from Thaksin, prompting her to leave home for Bangkok. She learnt of her younger sister’s situation five days ago.

She confronted her mother, who allegedly knew the stepfather had impregnated her daughter during her high school years but chose to cover it up by claiming the child was from a previous boyfriend. A decided to bring her sisters to Bangkok for safety.

Sexual assault

A expressed her determination to protect her sisters, despite the emotional toll, and criticised her mother for not supporting her children. Ton Aor, who received reports through her social media, confirmed that the stepfather’s behaviour had been ongoing, affecting the mother and daughters. Despite previous reports to the mother, no action was taken until Ton Aor intervened, leading to the current legal proceedings.

The family lived in a temple area, preventing modifications to improve safety. The middle sister, now 20 years old, and her young child, along with the youngest sister, are under the care of the Samut Songkhram children’s shelter. Police have secured Thaksin’s arrest and are conducting DNA tests to confirm paternity.

The mother faces criticism for threatening to disown her children instead of protecting them. Legal actions against her are also being considered, as concerns remain about potential future neglect if another husband repeats similar behaviour.

Police are gathering further evidence, and Thaksin has been apprehended and detained for questioning. Although initially silent, he faces charges of sexual assault on a child under 13, with more charges pending as evidence is collected, reported KhaoSod.