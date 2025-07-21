Paws and pay: Pooch turns cashier in Ang Thong diner (video)

A five year old dog in the central province of Ang Thong has become an Internet sensation for his unexpected skills as a cashier, helping his owner, who runs a restaurant, collect payments from customers.

The male dog, Cocoa, is beloved by locals who dine at the restaurant in Sam Ko district, Ang Thong. Cocoa always stands beside diners, waiting patiently for them to pay their bills. As soon as a customer hands him a banknote, he dashes to the kitchen to deliver the money to his owner.

The owner, 48 year old Laddawan Chanhom, told MGR Online that Cocoa picks up the cash, and she gives the customers a chance to enjoy a unique experience. As a reward, she offers Cocoa meatballs, and sometimes the customers give him meatballs as well.

Cocoa’s charming cashier routine quickly spread online, drawing increasing numbers of customers. Laddawan revealed that some people travel long distances just to meet Cocoa and witness his service in person.

Laddawan explained that Cocoa was abandoned by an unknown person outside her restaurant when he was a puppy. Although she was not initially fond of dogs, she decided to care for him out of sympathy.

She proudly described Cocoa as a friendly, intelligent dog who gets along well with anyone visiting the restaurant.

Laddawan believes that Cocoa understands the value of money. She said he began helping collect payments after observing her give money to her children every morning before school. The children would express joy and show off the money to Cocoa, seemingly teaching him its importance.

Eventually, Cocoa began asking Laddawan for money, and she gave him some. Since he didn’t damage it, customers began handing their payments to Cocoa directly, turning him into the beloved cashier dog he is today.

In a related story, a three-legged dog named Sato was hailed as a hero for saving his owner from a cobra. The owner shared a video of the moment the snake appeared while he was resting in a hammock. Sato barked loudly to alert the man and then confronted the snake.

The cobra sprayed venom into Sato’s eyes, but he did not give up. He attacked the cobra and eventually defeated it.