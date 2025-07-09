Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

An online community helped reunite seven chihuahuas with their owner after the dogs were left at a dog hotel in Pattaya for over three months.

The couple who run the dog hotel decided to make the story public after they could no longer afford to care for the animals.

One of the owners, 38 year old Buncha Phimonrat, revealed that a Thai woman had booked a ten-day stay for her chihuahuas in April, saying she needed to move to a new residence following a divorce from her foreign husband.

Buncha and his wife contacted the woman ten days after check-in, but she failed to respond to their calls and messages. Buncha explained that caring for the dogs cost him 600 baht per dog each month.

As animal lovers, the couple could not bring themselves to abandon the chihuahuas. They decided to share the story on social media, hoping to either reach the owner or find new homes for the pets.

Buncha said he believed the dogs shared a strong bond with their owner and hoped they would be reunited. However, if the owner no longer wanted them, he and his wife were ready to find them loving new homes.

Fortunately, the woman contacted the couple on June 25 and promised to pay the three months’ expenses. However, after making the promise, she once again disappeared without transferring the money.

Netizens criticised the woman for her irresponsibility, and many offered to adopt the dogs. While the couple was considering their options, the owner contacted them again at around 10.30pm yesterday, July 8.

Following their conversation, the couple announced on social media that the woman had paid all the outstanding expenses and asked them to deliver the dogs to her new home in Pattaya.

After the reunion, the couple shared that the chihuahuas were visibly happy to see their owner. However, the woman did not explain why she had left her pets at the hotel for over three months.

The dog hotel owners also expressed gratitude to the online community and news agencies whose coverage helped bring about a happy ending.