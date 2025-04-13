Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident

Today, April 13, in Chon Buri’s Mueang district, a distressing incident occurred involving a man who reportedly placed a puppy into a fertiliser sack and smashed it to the ground, resulting in the animal’s death.

A concerned citizen captured the act on video, showing the man entering an alley with a group of barking dogs before committing the act.

Nirat Jaeng-aroon, a volunteer from the Trikunatham Foundation, along with his team, detained the unnamed man seen in the footage. Despite their efforts to question him about his actions, he remained silent.

The police, called to the scene, also received no response and subsequently took him to the Mueang Chon Buri police station for further questioning.

Pran Srikaew, a 46 year old refrigerator repair shop owner, was visibly emotional as he recounted the event. He held the deceased puppy, a female between two to three months old, and explained that it was the last of its litter.

Although he did not witness the incident, others informed him that the man placed the puppy in a sack and struck it. Hearing the barking, he went outside to discover the puppy had died. Pran expressed uncertainty about the man’s motives, suspecting possible intoxication or mental instability.

Nirat noted that he saw the man, estimated to be in his 30s to 40s, enter the alley with the sack while numerous dogs were present.

Nirat recorded the events with his phone, capturing the man placing the puppy into the sack and throwing it to the ground. Despite their efforts to intervene, they found the puppy already deceased.

The man attempted to flee but returned shortly after, seemingly to retrieve the puppy. The team managed to apprehend him and contacted the police.

According to Nirat, the man appeared to be intoxicated, and he expressed sorrow for the loss of the puppy, reported KhaoSod.