2 Thai men confess to killing dog for sun-dried meat in Sa Kaeo

Two Thai men have sparked outrage after confessing to shooting their neighbour’s dog and using its remains to make sun-dried meat.

The chilling incident, which occurred in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, has left the local community in disbelief. The suspects, identified as 68 year old Sawaeng and 56 year old Prasit, were arrested after a complaint was filed by the dog’s owner.

Following several hours of intense questioning, both men admitted to the horrifying crime. The duo explained that they had killed the dog in order to prepare it as sun-dried meat, a practice that has left many in shock due to its disturbing nature.

The two suspects were charged under the Cruelty to Animals Act, which carries serious penalties, including up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. In an attempt to make amends, Sawaeng and Prasit agreed to pay the dog’s owner 50,000 baht as compensation for the cruel act. Despite the confession, the men were released on bail and allowed to return home, pending trial at the Sa Kaeo Provincial Court, where their case will be heard today, April 26, reported KhaoSod.

This gruesome act has sparked widespread condemnation across social media, with many calling for harsher punishments for animal cruelty. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring that justice is served for the innocent dog, whose tragic death has now brought attention to the issue of animal abuse in the region. The case is expected to raise important questions about the treatment of animals and the penalties for such barbaric actions under Thai law.

In similar news, in a heart-wrenching incident in Chon Buri’s Mueang district, a man was seen placing a puppy into a fertiliser sack and smashing it to the ground, causing its death.

The brutal act was captured on video by a concerned citizen, showing the man entering an alley with barking dogs before committing the crime. A volunteer from the Trikunatham Foundation, and his team detained the suspect, who remained silent when questioned.